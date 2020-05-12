Popular business communication app Slack has been updated for iOS, bringing a whole new user interface and layout to customers.

As 9to5Mac reports, this follows Slack's March update to its desktop software. The main highlight is a brand new navigation bar at the bottom of the app, with tabs to help you access different sections of the app, including your DMs and Mentions. As the report notes:

The redesigned app for iPhone and iPad landed on the App Store today. The biggest change is the move from Slack's menus on iOS hiding behind the three-line icon to a bottom bar navigation design that includes "Home," "DMs," "Mentions," and "You." This makes it easier and faster to navigate Slack on your iPhone or iPad.

Slack's own release notes for yesterday's update states:

TL;DR: We've redesigned the layout of the app. Read more about the improvements on our blog at SlackHQ.com or in our help center. Here though, we'll stick to what's new, and what has been fixed. What's New • What's new? Most things. We changed almost all of the things. So many things! Much change. Previously, it was complicated to get to the four main things people do on mobile. We've fixed this with a new nifty navigation bar at the bottom of the app containing: a Home view for your sidebar, DMs, (still listed most recent first), Mentions (for quickly catching up), and You (because you're great) (and also because setting your status/preferences on mobile needed to be easier).

Slack has also improved the quickswitcher on its mobile app, making the 'Jump To' box more visible. It has also added a new 'Compose' button in the bottom right-hand corner, meaning you can now start composing a message quickly without having to scour for the message's destination first.

Improvements have also been made to reminders, and changes to swiping.

The most recent update to Slack is available on iOS from the App Store now!