Slack is rolling out a new Scheduled Send feature that will allow users to schedule a time for messages to be sent in the future.

The feature, announced today and first reported by The Verge, will likely be of most use to people whose teams are in different timezones. Someone could schedule a message to be sent when someone else is available, for example, rather than risk a message being missed.

When you have an important message to share in Slack but it's not the best time to send it quite yet, you can schedule it. Select a date and time in the future and rest assured your message will be sent whether you're at your desk or on the go.

Sending a scheduled message will be as simple as pressing and holding on the green send button on mobile, or clicking a new dropdown menu beside it on Mac and Windows. Users will be able to select pre-configured times or enter their own as required.

It's fair to say that Slack isn't one of the best Mac apps around, but it's one that many of us have to deal with day in and day out. Features like this are most welcome because it makes working in remote teams easier – and that's surely what Slack is here to do.

