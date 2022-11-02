This iPhone-powered smart lock can be picked in seconds with worrying ease
It's far too easy to gain access with the Level Lock+ installed.
The latest Level Lock+ smart lock makes use of Apple's Home Key tech to make it easier for people to gain access to their homes. But it looks like it also makes it too easy for everyone else to get in, too.
The $320 Level Lock+ has only been on sale for a short time but one YouTube creator has already been able to find a way past it using "low-skill" attacks.
Access granted
The video by LockPickingLaywer shows just how easy it is to unlock the Level Lock+ without using anything complicated or particular skill. They first show the lock being easily picked, following that up by "bumping" the lock open by putting a key into the lock and hitting it with a hammer.
Both of those attacks shouldn't be capable of breaking their way into a lock at this price point, we're told. But there is a ray of sunshine — the standard key and knob cylinder construction does at least mean that buyers can swap them out for something more secure. Not that they should have to when spending this kind of money.
Security issues aside, the lock itself has all of the smarts you could want. Support for HomeKit and HomeKey means that the lock can be opened using an iPhone or Apple Watch, while remote access is just a tap away. Home Key support also ensures that the lock can be opened even if the user's iPhone or Apple Watch is out of battery, too.
If you want to pick one of these things up, you can — the Level Lock+ is on sale at Apple Stores and via the online Apple Store for $329.95 (opens in new tab) and comes in two colors. HomeKey is one of the best iPhone options for unlocking a smart lock right now and this is one of the few locks that supports it right now.
Just make sure you watch that video before placing your order, though.
