Philips adding new lights and new functionality to Hue lineup

Philips Hue has been some of the HomeKit smart lights you can get for years now, and now they are getting better.



In a press release (opens in new tab), the company announced a few new types of Philips Hue lights coming to its lineup and some important updates to existing lights.



The first is a PC-gaming focused light called Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip for PC. The strips are meant to produce multi-colored gradients that " lashes, dances, dims, and brightens right along with the on-screen action, creating an immersive gaming experience." Much like the Philips Hue light that hooks up to your TV to do the same thing, they "can be added to straight or curved monitors."





(Image credit: Philips)

Moving on to more traditional light bulbs, the newly announced Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs might to stand out from the crowd. Available in three different shapes (pictured above), the Lightguide bulbs have a "glossy finish that makes them shine even brighter." You can even get a special cord to hand the bulbs independently and really make them stand out as part of your home's decor.



Expect both these new lights to come in Q4 2022. The starting price for the PC lights is $170 USD and the Lightguide bulbs will start at $75 USD without the pendant cords.

When you got out; Philips Hue will stay on

In a cool futuristic twist, Philips Hue are getting more useful when you're away from your home.



The new Philips Hue Mimic presence automation will be available sometime this September in the Hue app. Much like the name implies, it tries to help create the appearance that people are home by turning lights on and off "at times when you usually use them, and in the Rooms you select."



You can even choose to have the lights work during the daytime or just when it's dark out, and you can even select which specific Philips Hue light you want to automate.