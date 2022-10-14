The first smart lock with Home Key support just launched in Apple Stores
Level Lock+ is coming to Apple's online store next week.
The first customers in the world are about to unlock their homes with their iPhone and Apple Watch.
As spotted by MacRumors, the Level Lock+, the first smart lock with support for Apple's new Home Key feature, has started to launch in the company's retail stores. James Dombro, who was stopping by his local Apple Store to pick up his new Apple Watch Ultra (congrats James!), noticed a display box for the new smart lock on the shelf.
He took to Twitter to share a look at what customers will see when they try to find the smart home device in their local store.
Just picked up my Ultra this morning and can confirm. Now on Sale at Apple.Pics of Box now on Display.Can’t wait to try HomeKey 👀 🏡 🔑 pic.twitter.com/dZXqhCrNBLOctober 14, 2022
The previous day, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the Satin Nickel colorway would be the one customers can get in store.
The Level Lock+ is coming to Apple's online store too
The Level Lock+ will soon be available in more than just your local Apple Store. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman took to Twitter to reveal that the smart lock, a week after launching in the company's retail stores, will launch in the online Apple Store on Friday, October 21.
According to the journalist, Apple's online store, in addition to the Satin Nickel colorway, will also offer the smart lock in a Matte Black colorway.
The Level Lock+ will be available in Apple physical stores tomorrow the 14th in a satin nickel color. It will launch on Apple’s online store on Friday, the 21st in the nickel color as well as matte black. https://t.co/9L5x4ZcbgjOctober 13, 2022
If you've been waiting to unlock your door using Apple's Home Key feature, check your local Apple Store to see if the Level Lock+ is in stock! If not, you're only a week away from getting to order it online.
