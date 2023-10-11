If you like StandBy on iOS 17, you'll love the Echo Show, now more than half-price in this Amazon Prime sale
Show off.
StandBy is one of the standout features on iOS 17, allowing you to see notifications, use widgets, and look at photos all from a dedicated landscape view.
It's really cool and makes iOS 17 feel very different from the previous updates that came before it. That said, it still feels a little rough around the edges, so I've not been using it as much as I'd hoped.
Thankfully, there are other products that do a similar thing to StandBy (show you the weather, allow you to control music, view photos, control your lights, etc), and one of them is massively reduced in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event.
Pick up the Echo Show 5 for only $39.99
Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) |
$89.99 $39.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 5 remains one of our favorite Alexa smart speakers because it can fit just about anywhere. The display is great, and the 3rd gen model has clearer sound to match. Get it this Prime Day for $39.99 instead of $89.99.
The perfect desk companion
The Echo Show 5 allows you to view content easily on a 5.5-inch display, similar to the experience of StandBy on iOS 17. That said, having a dedicated hub makes a lot of sense, especially in your kitchen or in your office. I find that StandBy on iOS 17 is fantastic but equally gets constantly interrupted as I need to use my iPhone throughout the day. The Echo Show 5 on the other hand gives the benefits of StandBy without having to wait for Apple to release its own widget device.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full flow and we've got less than 24 hours left. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
