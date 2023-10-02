Grab an Early Black Friday deal with these Prime Big Deals Days price drops

Every year, Amazon holds deals events that drop the prices of thousands of products, from iPads to pencil erasers. This year, there are two events — and the next one is the Big Deals Days event, following the main Prime Day earlier this year.

We are, as always, excited about the Apple products that might be included in the deal, with previous sales reducing the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and even MacBook Pro devices. We’re not completely sure what kind of offers there are going to be over October 10 and 11, but we are certain there are going to be some wicked savings on some powerful and desirable Apple devices.

While the sale is just over a week away, there are already some big deals that will save you money on your favorite Apple gear.

Early Black Friday deals with Prime Big Deals Days: At a glance

As the run-up to the Big Deals Days commences, there are a few deals on Apple products worth looking at. There’s the AirPods Pro 2 with lightning connection down to $199, a $50 discount on full price. The best iPad deal at the moment is on the iPad 9th gen, with a reduction of $60, while the iPad mini gets $30 off. The MacBook Air M1 is the only MacBook reduced at the moment, although with $100 off it’s nothing to sniff at. All of these products, however, have had lower prices, so it’s well worth holding off until the Big Deals Days starts.

Amazon Big Deals Days iPad deals

There are some stellar deals already on iPad, but we think there are going to be even more during the Big Deals Days themselves. Look out for the iPad mini in particular, as it looks to be replaced soon.

iPad mini | $499 $469 at Amazon This is definitely not the lowest price we’ve seen the iPad mini, with some discounts going as far as chopping over $100 off the device. We think there will be some excellent deals over the Big Deals Days sale, so it’s well worth waiting until then.

iPad 9 | $329 $269 at Amazon The iPad 9 is the perfect iPad for beginners and for those who don’t want to spend too much money — but we have seen it for lower than the price you’ll find at Amazon currently. Another one to wait for.

iPad 10th gen | $449 $413 at Amazon The most recent and most coloful iPad has a small discount on Amazon at the moment, but it’s likely that discount will improve over the Big Deals Days sales event. Don’t be too choosy with color here though, as often some colors see bigger discounts than others.

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon This is a deal worth considering — $100 off the iPad Air is a stellar reduction. We can’t see this discount going much further over the upcoming Big Deals Days sale, so if you’re in the market for an iPad Air, then this might be as good a time as any to drop the hammer.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1099 $1049 at Amazon $50 off the iPad Pro 12.9-inch might not seem like much, but it’s a nice discount if you were already thinking of buying one. There have been bigger discounts on this iPad, and there might be similar coming over the Big Deals Days event, so it might be worth holding off for now.

Amazon Big Deals Days MacBook deals

MacBooks are always the big surprises over Amazon's deals events, and it’s likely that this event is going to be no different. Watch out particularly for the MacBook Air M1, as that machine often sees some big discounts.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $899 at Amazon This MacBook often features in some wicked deals, and this deal is a pretty good one. It’s not the best we’ve seen, however, and hopefully, we’ll see a return to its lowest-ever price over the Amazon Big Deals Days sale.

MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1299 $1049 at Amazon The MacBook Pro 13-inch is the most desirable of MacBooks, but it’s a solid machine that generally sees some pretty favorable deals. This is as good as any — although we’re hoping for an as yet unseen drop to below $1000 over the Big Deals Days event.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | $1947 at Amazon No deal as yet on the 14-inch variant of the MacBook Pro, but we’re hoping for some similarly excellent deals as we saw last year around the same time. With any luck, we might even see a return to the MacBook Pros lowest ever price.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch | $1244 at Amazon While the 13-inch variant of the M2 MacBook Air remains out of stock at Amazon, there remains the newer 15-inch MacBook Air available to buy. This one doesn’t yet have a reduction, but we’re hoping we see the price drop over the Amazon Big Deals Days sale.

Amazon Big Deals Day Apple Watch deals

Last year, there were some big surprise deals on the then-very-new Apple Watch Series 8 — so hopefully we’ll see something similar this time around.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS | $399 $319 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 8 is the outgoing model now, so you can expect to see the biggest discounts here. This price isn’t the lowest we’ve ever seen. So we think that it will go down even further during the Big Deals Days event.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS | $449 $389 at Amazon This is the deal you’ll be after — it’s $60 off the Apple Watch Series 9. This is the newest Apple Watch, so it’s unlikely that the price will go down much more over the upcoming sales event, so make sure you grab this one now while you can; Stock will likely go quickly.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $779 at Amazon Not the biggest deal out there, but a welcome saving nonetheless. This is the latest Apple Watch Ultra, so there might not be any reductions to be found for some time — still worth holding out for the Big Deals Days event, however.

Amazon Big Deals Day AirPods deals

This time of year is always a good time to pick up a pair of AirPods, as retailers get ready for the holiday season. There are already some really good deals on AirPods that you can get right now — although those prices might drop further over the Amazon Big Deals Days event.

AirPods 2 | $129 $99 at Amazon The AirPods 2 are still the best way of getting hold of a pair of AirPods for less, and this deal highlights their budget nature. You should, however, not buy them at this price — they have been even lower, and we’re hoping to see that price again over the Amazon sales event.

AirPods Pro 2 Lightning | $249 $ 199 at Amazon The lighting version of the AirPods Pro 2 are a great way of saving money on the noise-canceling AirPods. They have just been replaced by the USB-C version, so they are being reduced across the web to make them more affordable for all. This is a great price, although hopefully there’ll be further reduction over the Big Deals Days.

AirPods 3 | $169 $149 at Amazon The AirPods 3 are the weirdest buy of the bunch, although there is a $20 discount at the moment. With a little luck, these will drop further over the Big Deals Days, and then they might be easier to justify buying.

AirPods Max | $549 $479 at Amazon The AirPods Max are Apple’s most impressive AirPods that you can buy, and they come with a premium price to match. This price isn’t the lowest we’ve seen the over-ear headphones, and we’re hoping to see something even lower during the sales event — just watch the colors, some are often reduced further than others.

Amazon Big Deals Days Apple accessories deals

Just like it’s mainline devices, Apple’s accessories often carry high prices as well. Events like Big Deals Days present some of the best ways to get some incredible deals on the likes of the Apple Pencil and Magic keyboard, so it’s well worth having a look when the event comes around.

Apple Pencil 1st gen | $99 $89 at Amazon The Apple Pencil is a great addition to an iPad, and you can currently save a little when you pick one up at Amazon. We’re hoping for a deeper discount over the Big Deals Days event, however, one that might make the deal even better.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch | $299 $249 at Amazon Apple keyboard cases are an expensive ask at the best of times, but this deal makes one a little more affordable if you’ve got an iPad Pro 11-inch. There should be more deals on similar keyboard cases over the Big Deals Days event, so keep an eye out for those.

30W USB-C Power Adapter | $49 $35 at Amazon With the shift to USB-C with the iPhone 15 Pro, it’s likely you’ll be looking for a charger that will fill your phone up a little quicker — and this deal will make it a little cheaper.

Amazon Big Deals Days Q&A

What is Big Deals Days? Big Deals Days is Amazon’s second Prime Deals event, which reduces thousands of products across the store.

Will I need a Prime account for the Big Deals Days? Yes, you will need a Prime account for the sale. The deals are reserved for Amazon’s most dedicated customers and subscribers. Thankfully, it is super easy to get a free trial for the month so that you can get in on the savings — just head over to the Amazon Prime membership page, and sign up for the trial. You can’t have the trial if you’ve already had it in the past, however, and if you do get it then you’ll need to remember to cancel before the end of the month. Otherwise, you’ll end up being charged for the next month.

What kind of other deals can I expect at the Big Deals Days? Well, there are the above deals that you’ll find, as well as thousands more on other devices. Some of the best are often on the best Bluetooth headphones, as well as others on computer accessories. There are going to be thousands of reductions, and not just on tech — so make sure you take some time to shop around to find exactly what you’re looking for.

How long does the event last? The sale event will last for two days, spanning October 10 and 11. There will also be deals in the run-up to the sale, as well as deals going after the sale has already finished. The deals might not be quite as good then as they are on the two days, but it does mean you won’t miss the savings.