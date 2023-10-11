I've checked all the Prime Day deals, and Amazon's own products are where the really good deals are

I've spent the last 24 hours scouring through every deal in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and these products made by the company stand out as some of the best around.

While we've covered all of the freebies you can get during October's Prime sale, these Amazon products are genuinely worth considering due to their huge discounts and because they are actually good.

Here are the Amazon products worth considering this Prime Day. Don't miss out!

Home security for less

Amazon Kindle Scribe | was $339.99 now $264.99 at Amazon Here's a great one if you've been eying up an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, a $75 discount on the Kindle Scribe is an enticing offer. If all you care about is reading books and writing notes, this is actually arguably a better experience than Apple's much more expensive alternative.

Ring Video Doorbell | $99 $54 at Amazon 1080p video recording with motion detection and cloud storage, the Ring Video Doorbell looks awesome and makes your home feel like a fortress. Why pick it up full price when you can save $45?

Fire TV Stick 4K | $49 $22 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K is over 50% off for Prime Day and well worth picking up for only $22. If you have an old television this will be perfect to add some smart features without breaking the bank.

Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) | $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 remains one of our favorite Alexa smart speakers because it can fit just about anywhere. The display is great, and the 3rd gen model has clearer sound to match. Get it this Prime Day for $44.99 instead of $89.99.

Amazon Echo Pop | $39 $17 at Amazon A small smart speaker for under $20? And in cool colors too? Sign me up. This is a fantastic Prime Day deal that is well worth trying if you're in the market to make your smart home smarter.

All of these Amazon products are heavily discounted and well worth considering if you're in the market for a writing tablet, smart speaker, video doorbell, or even a smart TV.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full flow and we've got less than 24 hours left. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.