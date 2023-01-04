Nanoleaf announces 5 new Matter-enabled products at CES 2023

With CES 2023 now fully underway Nanoleaf has taken the opportunity to announce as many as five new products that are all compatible with the Matter smart home standard.

That Matter support means that these new accessories all work with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings no matter which system you have up and running at home.

The five new products all involve some form of lighting, as you might expect from Nanoleaf. But we'll start off with what is undoubtedly the most interesting.

Nanoleaf 4D — TV Screen Mirror Camera and Lighstrips Smarter Kit

Have you ever wished that you could bathe your room in the same colors as those displayed on your TV? Now you can with the 4D Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Smarter Kit.

That kit comprises of a camera that can be mounted above or below your TV, with the colors that camera sees then used to inform what the included 5-meter lightstrip does.

"With four Screen Mirror modes to choose from and 50 addressable zones on the Lightstrip (5M length), users have complete freedom of customization for their entertainment area," Nanoleaf says. "Nanoleaf’s exclusive new Sync+ technology not only enables Screen Mirror with your TV, but synchronizes your entire suite of Nanoleaf lighting products together, screen mirroring your favorite entertainment across the entire room so you feel like you’ve stepped right into the scene."

The new 4D Screen Mirror Camera and Lightstrips Smarter Kit will officially launch in the second quarter of 2023 and will support TVs all the way to 80 inches.

Sense+ Controls and “Nala” Automation Learning Assistant

Don't want to use Siri to control your lights? The Sense+ Controls are the answer alongside the Nala learning assistant.

"Sense+ Controls line includes the hardwired Smart Light Switch, Wireless Smart Light Switch, and Nala Learning Bridge," Nanoleaf says. It goes on to note that "all three products have built-in motion and ambient lighting sensors to personalize your entire home’s lighting, automated to your daily routines and personal schedules."

That learning assistant aspect is designed to help your system learn your preferences and how you use your lights, with the whole Sense+ Controls system going on sale in the third quarter of 2023.

Nanoleaf Skylight - Smart Modular Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

A modular ceiling light that includes support for Matter and features square LED panels? That all sounds interesting, even before you note that the Skylight can be used for ambient lighting and is capable of handling over 16 million dynamic colors.

"Skylight comes with all of the smart features that Nanoleaf’s users have come to know and love, including the Rhythm Music Visualizer, Screen Mirror, dynamic lighting Scenes, and Group Scenes."

Unfortunately, this is another product that you're going to have to wait for — the Nanoleaf Skylight won't debut until Q3 of 2023.

Essentials Bulbs & Lightstrips

Available in A19, BR30, GU10, and a Recessed Downlight bulbs as well as a Lightstrip,. this collection of Matter-enabled lighting options is launching in the first quarter of the year and is designed to offer Matter support without too many of the bells and whistles that some other products might offer.

What's more, Nanoleaf's Shapes, Elements, Canvas, and Lines products are all getting Matter upgrades via software later this year.