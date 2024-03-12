New Nanoleaf Smart Lamp “adds a touch of elegance to any workspace” and is matter-enabled for Homekit integration

If you’ve been waiting to make the switch to smart lighting but wanted something a little more stylish than a simple light bulb, Nanoleaf’s new lighting project may be perfect for you.

Made in collaboration with Umbra, a home decor company based out of Toronto, Canada, the Nanoleaf Umbra selection includes two new lamps that are both Matter-enabled. Matter is a universal standard that allows smart home devices of different kinds to work together, even if they aren’t designed to. This means that both lamps will work with many of the best Homekit hubs , as well as offerings from Google and Amazon.

First off, we have the Cono Portable Smart Lamp which is, as the name suggests, portable. It has up to four hours of battery life and can be charged through its USB-C charging port. You can control it through buttons on the lamp itself, via Bluetooth, or via a Matter-enabled smart home hub.

Curiously, the Cono has four legs spread evenly at the base, which means you can angle it in a specific way or even hold it as a torch. With 16+ million colors available from the bulb and the base coming in Grey or Sierra, it has a great deal of versatility and looks capable of fitting into many different kinds of aesthetics. The Nanoleaf Cono Smart Lamp releases March 26 and retails for $110 but can be preordered for $98.99 now.

One more lamp

If you aren’t looking for a portable lamp and want something that sits in a space without moving around too much, the new Nanoleaf Umbra Cup Smart Lamp is shaped like a cup to put all your stationery in. Coming in a black color with a light on the top pointing down, the Umbra Cup could work to light up the room or just add a bit of ambiance. The Umbra Cup Smart Lamp also comes with 16+ million color choices and is Homekit compatible. Like the Cono portable, it can be operated with buttons, Bluetooth, or with Matter smart home hubs.

Nanoleaf says it is a “beautifully crafted lamp that adds a touch of elegance to any workspace or study area.” Given it looks quite nice, I’m inclined to agree. The Nanoleaf Umbra Cup Smart Lamp releases March 26 for $150 but you can preorder now to get it for $134.99