The new Eve Weather means you'll never have to guess about the rain again, even if you don't have a HomeKit smart home
Get the weather, whatever the weather.
Popular smart home accessory maker Eve has today unveiled its brand new Eve Weather smart weather station, which comes with Matter compatibility for interoperability with smart homes beyond HomeKit.
The company’s previous Eve Weather station (which remains available), is a HomeKit-exclusive weather station that integrates with your Apple Home ecosystem to give you hyperlocal weather data including temperature and humidity. Now, a new version replete with Matter means you can add one to your smart home even if you don’t have a HomeKit ecosystem.
Matter is a new umbrella smart home connectivity standard that brings interoperability across ecosystems like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon, and beyond. It means in principle that you can control HomeKit devices with Alexa, or devices that aren’t HomeKit enabled with Siri, to name a couple of uses.
Why Eve’s weather station matters
Eve’s new Weather Station is $79.95, just like the HomeKit version. It also looks the same, with a water-resistant (IPX4) aluminum housing. It features sensors for temperature, humidity, and air pressure, so you can get an accurate picture of the weather where you are without relying on Apple’s (frankly erratic) Weather app.
Eve Weather can also automatically analyze the changes in air pressure to deliver a weather trend for the next 12 hours, with data delivered right to your iPhone or Android device. You can also connect Eve Weather to Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.
Just like the HomeKit version, this one also supports automation, for instance, if the temperature falls below a certain level, your smart home can turn on your heating. Only now, these automations extend across a multitude of smart home ecosystems, not just HomeKit.
The Eve Weather is available now from evehome.com and Amazon for $79.95. If you already own Eve’s HomeKit version, there’s a free firmware upgrade that will bring Matter support to your existing device.
