Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra cleans up after messy pets so you don't have to and it's on sale

When looking for the best Robot Vacuum Black Friday deals this shopping season, there's one device that stands out above the others: The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. This robot vacuum is totally worth the cost. I personally own this smart cleaner and have run it every morning since March when I first acquired it for testing. In my Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review, I noted how this vacuum "is by far the most convenient and hands-off cleaning experience I've ever had."

Not only does it vacuum and mop, but the special docking station empties both the dustbin and replenishes the mop's water tank so you don't have to interact with it nearly as much as you do with most other robot vacuums on the market. Plus, it does an excellent job cleaning up after my two cats and dog who do everything they can to make my house a mess.

(opens in new tab) Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra | (Was $1,400) Now $1,060 (opens in new tab) With advanced object detection, an auto-emptying dustbin, and the ability to replenish the mop's water tank, this is one of the most convenient, hands-off vacuums on the market. It also offers excellent suction and is perfect for cleaning up pet fur and other debris. Set cleaning times and otherwise control it with the iOS or Android app.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Specs Category Specs Max Suction 5100Pa Dustbin Capacity 400ml/13.5oz Water Tank Capacity 200ml/6.7oz Run Time Up to 80 mins Vacuuming / Mopping Area 300sqm/3230sqft Charging Time Less than 4 hours Mult-Level Mopping Up to 4 floors Robot Vacuum Size 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.8 inches Dock Size 16.6 x 19.4 x 16.5 inches Zone Cleaning Yes No-Go Zones Yes Cleaning schedules Yes

I tested robot vacuums for years, but it wasn't until I met the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra that I felt like I met perfection. It has a rather large dock and it is a bit pricey, but that's because it's one of the most convenient robot vacuums on the market today. The dock is large because it functions as an auto-empty station that sucks debris from the vacuum's dustbin, so you don't have to empty it each day. What's more, the dock has a water tank, which replenishes the vacuum's water tank after mopping sessions so you don't have to. All you have to do is interact with the dock about once a month rather than emptying the vacuum every day as you would with most other vacuums.

This vacuum is perfect for pet owners as it offers extremely good suction and easily picks up fur, kibble, and kitty litter from around my home. I used to have balls of fur gathering in the corners of my kitchen (gross), but this handy device cleans up all of that (yay). Plus, it maps my home, which means I can set up no-go zones or tell it to clean specific rooms with just a few taps on my iPhone or iPad. So, when my dog tracks in mud, I can easily tell it to clean around the doggy door and wipe those pawprints away.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra also has an intelligent object detection system, which allows it to better navigate around shoes, toys, and anything else that might be on your floors. This makes it work more reliably and you don't have to worry as much about it sucking up something it shouldn't. Although, it is always a good idea to pick up around your home before any robot vacuum starts cleaning.

Another thing I love is that it utilizes a main brush made of rubber that resists getting tangled up in hair. With most other vacuums, my long curls that fall to the floor constrict the brushes after a few runs and make the vacuum inoperable until I clean the brushes off. So not having to worry about that is a huge relief.

All in all, this is the most hands-off robot vacuum on the market and a great choice for any home. It might be a bit pricey, but it's totally worth the expense for the conveniences it offers.