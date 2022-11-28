Here are 100+ of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more
Your definitive guide to Cyber Monday Apple deals.
Cyber Monday is now in full swing, with massive discounts on Apple products across the board. There are some incredible prices on Apple gear and accessories, letting you save as the holidays draw in. Now is the perfect time to grab an Apple Cyber Monday gift, with savings on Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and more. Don't worry if you think you've missed the Black Friday deals - there are still loads more deals in our Cyber Monday Apple deals roundup.
There are bucket loads of Apple Cyber Monday deals in the list below, with reductions on everything from those Apple products to cases, Homekit devices, and even app-enabled toys. We've laid it all out in easy-to-read and browse sections, with the very best deals right at the very top. So without further ado, here are all of the Cyber Monday Apple deals available right now.
Apple Cyber Monday Deal Highlights
- iPad 10.2 (2021):
$329Now $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $1000 off and 4 free gifts at Verizon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249Now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods 2:
$139Now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799Now $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE:
$249Now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Pencil 2:
$129Now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air M1:
$999Now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 2022 Apple TV 4K Wi‑Fi + Ethernet:
$149Now $143 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple Cyber Monday deals
iMore expert reviews
There are loads of deals on iPads, but our favorite is the deal on the iPad from last year. No, it may not be the newest, but it's very well priced, with a $60 saving on full price. The cheapest way to get an iPad in your pocket.
iPad (2021) |
$329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the cheapest way to get a new iPad in your pocket, with a brand new lowest price. That's a nice $60 saving to make this iPad better value than ever. It's still a solid tablet, with plenty of oomf and a nice, large screen.
- iPad Pro 11-inch:
$799$749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch:
$1099$999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad Air:
$599$559 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad 10.2 (2021):
$329$269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPad (2022):
$449$399 at B&H (opens in new tab)
iPad cases and covers
- ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable keyboard case:
$109.99$76.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Typecase Edge iPad 10th-gen keyboard case:
$129$103 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch:
$199$169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Logitech keyboard cases are some of the best around and are officially made with Apple’s blessing meaning they are compatible with smart connectors and don’t just rely on Bluetooth.
- Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro 11-inch:
$119.99$79.54 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Logitech Rugged Folio - iPad 10.2-inch:
$139.99$102.38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch:
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air:
$199.99$159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Logitech Combo Touch for iPad 10.2-inch:
$149.99$129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Covers
- Akkerds iPad 10.2 case with Pencil Holder:
$10.99$7.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ZoneFoker iPad 10.2 Inch Rugged case for kids:
$18.99$15.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- DTTO iPad 10.2 Inch Case Premium Leather Business Folio Stand Cover with Apple Pencil Holder:
$25.99$13.58 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ESR Rebound Magnetic Case Compatible with iPad Pro 11 Inch:
$27.99$19.54 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
There are loads of great deals on Apple Watches, with some lowest-ever prices - the best deal being the Apple Watch Ultra. There's a $60 discount on the Watch at Amazon at the moment, letting you pop a new watch on your wrist for less.
Apple Watch Ultra |
$799 $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Today's $60 discount is the best price we've seen the high-end Ultra go for. The version with the orange wristband is out of stock at the time of writing, but the white and yellow options are still around. We've got you covered for alternative Apple Watch bands (opens in new tab) if you fancy a different color.
- Apple Watch Ultra:
$799$739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE:
$249$229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (renewed):
$255$239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Series 8:
$429$349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular:
$499$474 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals
There is one deal that stands above all the rest with a monster saving AND some cool freebies - and we mean super cool freebies. You get a massive bundle of stuff with this one, but there's only one day left to get involved!
Up to $1000 off iPhone 14 Pro with trade-in at Verizon, $200, buy one get one free, free iPad, free Apple Watch, free Beats (opens in new tab)
The beast is back. Get up to $1000 off your iPhone 14 Pro when you trade-in, $200 for free, a second line with $800 off and $200 for free on that line too, a free Apple Watch SE, a free iPad 9, and a free pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones.
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $1000 off at Verizon (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 14: $300 gift card and free Beats Studio Buds at Visible (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 14 Pro: six months of free service with Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 14 Pro: $300 gift card and a pair of Beats Studio buds at Visible (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 13: save $5 a month off a device contract at AT&T (opens in new tab)
iPhone cases and covers
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro silicone case:
$49$37 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- OtterBox Symmetry Series+ clear iPhone 14 Pro Max case:
$49$39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14:
$58$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Mous Limitless 5.0 iPhone 14 Plus case:
$60$29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- OtterBox Commuter Series iPhone 13 Pro case:
$39$17 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case for iPhone 13 Pro Max:
$29$13 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- OtterBox Symmetry Series iPhone 13:
$49$26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals
There have already been some big sales on the MacBook line, with lowest prices on some of the latest devices. At the moment, our favorite deal is this unbeatable price on the MacBook Air M1, where you can save $200.
MacBook Air M1 |
$999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Is it the newest MacBook Air? No. Does it still hold up? Absolutely. The M1 chip is still a beast, and the MacBook Air uses it to its full capacity, running deceptively powerful apps in a very svelte and slim chassis. While the design may not be the most recent, it is still stunning. and with $200 off at the moment, this is the MacBook Air deal that you've been waiting for.
- MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro M2:
$1,249$1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch:
$1,999$1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
One of the best deals on AirPods is that massive 50% off on AirPods 2 at the moment. That's the lowest price of the AirPods to date, and one well worth snapping up - they do like to go out of stock.
AirPods |
$139 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The AirPods second-generation might well be discontinued by Apple soon, but while they remain on sale they do see some excellent prices and deals that make them very affordable. Watch out for price drops that drop them below $100.
- AirPods Max:
$549$449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro 2:
$249$200 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday AirPods alternatives deals
There are some great AirPods Max Alternatives out there, and some of them have had some big discounts over Cyber Monday. One of the best deals is this hug saving on the Sony WH-1000XM4.
Sony WH1000-XM4 |
$349 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This price is the lowest ever price seen on these Sony headphones, beating out the previous by around $40. For the price you'll get some great noise canceling to go with pretty good audio and one of the best hard cases in the business.
- Beats Fit Pro X Kim Kardashian:
$199$179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
$249.95$149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro
$199.99$119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds
$149.99$79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
$229.99$177.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Beats Fit Pro
$199.95$159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Master & Dynamic MW08
$299.99$224.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil deals
There are only two Apple Pencils to choose from, but both are at their lowest ever prices right now!
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) |
$129 $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Apple Pencil 2 now has a major saving at Amazon and is just $89. You can use this with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air for drawing and sketching, this is the best price we've ever seen on this particular model.
- Apple Pencil 1st generation: $94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday Apple TV deals
The best Apple TV deal is a tiny saving on the brand-new model, which is miles cheaper than the previous model. There are also savings on the old one to be had, so watch out for those too.
Apple TV 4K (2022) |
$129.99 $123.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
It's the latest Apple TV 4K. Choose from 64GB or 128GB of storage. Enjoy USB-C for the first time. This deal is the best we've seen on this Apple TV model released just a few weeks ago.
- 2022 Apple TV 4K WiFi + Ethernet:
$149$144 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday portable storage deals
You can grab some great deals on portable SSDs, with some big Cyber Monday sales. Get more storage for less.
WD 2TB Elements SE - Portable SSD |
$249 $112 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This awesome little hard drive will give you 2TB of speedy solid-state storage that works with either a PC or a Mac. It has read speeds of up to 400MB/s, and a compact, rugged design that means it won't break it you drop it. It has plug-and-play functionality and comes with a cable in the box (USB 3). You're unlikely to see a better discount than 50% on 2TB of SSD storage this Cyber Monday.
- WD 1TB My Passport SSD:
$199$99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
Grab a monitor this Cyber Monday, and land a great deal. Add more screen to your desk, and increase workflow for less cashFlow!
HP U28 4K 28-inch monitor |
$449 $325 at HP (opens in new tab)
This large, 28-inch monitor will give you all the extra screen real estate you need to get more space to improve your workflow. This price is almost the lowest the monitor has been, with a large $125 saving on full price. That brings the monitor down to $325, the perfect price to take the plunge.
Desktop Monitors
- Apple Pro Display XDR:
$4,999$4,699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand:
$1,599$1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass, Tilt-Adjustable Stand):
$1,899$1,749 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor:
$369.99$199.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
- Dell Ultrasharp 24-inch U2421E:
$439.99$229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Dell UltraSharp U3223QE, 31.5-inch UHD:
$1149.99$849.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS ProArt 27-inch 4K:
$499.99$449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- ViewSonic VA2447-MH 24 Inch Full HD Monitor:
139.99$95.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Portable Monitors
- ViewSonic VA1655 15.6 Inch 1080p Portable IPS Monitor:
$149.99$129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable USB Monitor:
$229.99$184 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- ASUS ZenScreen Go 15.6” 1080P Wireless Portable Monitor:
$479.99$429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday Charger and Powerbank deals
The Apple-made Magsafe battery pack for iPhone is currently an absolute steal at the moment, with $25 off.
Apple MagSafe Battery pack |
$99 $74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You'll get an extra two phone charges out of this bad boy, and it simply clicks onto the back of your phone with the MagSafe magnets. Barely any extra bulk, and more battery life? Sign us up. Save $25 at Amazon for it's second lowest price.
- Amazon: save on portable battery banks, charging hubs, and cables (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: money off wireless chargers and adapters (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: savings on battery banks and charging hubs (opens in new tab)
- Anker MagGo 5000mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Baseus 2000mAH Power Bank:
$79$47 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Essri 3 pack lightning charging cable:
$21$8.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lamicall iPhone charging stand:
$13$9 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday MVNO deals
A mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO for short, is a essentially a wireless network provider that piggybacks of the back of an existing providers wireless coverage. This saves on maintenance, given most are online and there's no need for a physical store. Those savings are passed along to you, the customer, along with contracts that you can pull out whenever you want, or prepaid options. These are some of the best deals around from MVNOs - and remember to bring your own phone!
Mint Mobile | 3 months free with any 3-month plan (opens in new tab)
You'll have to pay up front for three months of service, but Mint will double that for nothing. That will save you, if you go for the most expensive unlimited package, $90 - a very nice saving indeed.
- Visible: save $15/mo for 3 months when you bring your own phone (opens in new tab)
- Boost: Unlimited data, talk, and text for $25/mo (opens in new tab)
- Ultra Mobile: 20% off single-month plans (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
The LG C2 OLED range is probably the best TV on the market, and this stellar 55-inch deal is our pick of the bunch.
LG C2 OLED (55-inch) |
$1,799 $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
There's simply no better TV on the market for any application. Movies, TV, gaming — it does it all. Take advantage of this incredible deal to massively upgrade your home viewing experience.
- Amazon: TVs from $79, huge OLED sales (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $730 on OLED TVs (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off new QLED TVs (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: huge savings, and TVs from $98 (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 65" A6 4K TV:
$799$369 At Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG 48" A2 OLED: $1,299 $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 75" 4K TV:
$849$579 at Best Buy
- LG C2 42" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,399$1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 55" 4K OLED TV:
$1,795$1,296 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hisense 85" A7H 4K Smart TV:
$1,699$1,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Cyber Monday Smart Home deals
Need yourself a smarter home (and nothing to do with that weird nineties Disney channel movie) and don't want to spend the world? These are some great deals on Smart Home kit this Cyber Monday, from Alexa to Homekit.
Ring DoorBell Pro |
$169 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is a truly epic saving on one of the coolest smart doorbells around. This is the lowest price ever seen on this model - so you're getting the best deal. It features advacned motion detection, and works with most smart home services.
- Amazon: up to 50% off Blink Doorbell (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $115 on ring products (opens in new tab)
- Fire Stick Lite and Alexa voice remote:
$29$14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage control:
$29$17 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nanoleaf Shapes WiFi lights:
$119$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen):
$230$168 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Level Bolt Smart Lock:
$200$164 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Smart Light Bulb: $20 $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Hunter Symphony Ceiling Fan:
$400$302 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Emerson Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat:
$170$130 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Refoss Smart Plug (2-Pack):
$29$20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple Cyber Monday Toy deals
These toys make the most of your iPad or iPhone as they come with compatible apps that bring them to life. You’re able either control them, bring more information onto the screen or by using the camera for augmented reality experiences.
Abacus Brands Dino Dig VR |
$34 $27 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
What do you never grow out of? Dinos. Obviously. This box is like one of those old dig toys with a plaster block filled with plastic bones, only there's a cool VR app that makes the dino jump out of the screen at you. God, wish this came out when I was a kid. There is a $7 discount too, so you can grab one for the holidays and save a little while you're at it.
- PlayShifu STEM Toys for Kids - Tacto Laser (Interactive Kit + App):
$49.99$39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Plugo Tunes by PlayShifu - Piano Learning Kit (Works with iPads, iPhones):
$100.16$39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Professor Maxwell's VR Dinosaurs - Virtual Reality Kids Science Kit (Includes Goggles compatible with iPhone):
$69.99$54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Megadream MFi iOS Gaming Wireless Controller:
$49.99$39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Osmo-Coding Starter Kit for Fire Tablet-3 Educational Learning Games (iPad Base):
$99.99$69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Math Wizard and the Enchanted World Games iPad (Osmo Base Required):
$59.99$37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ruko RC Robot Carle with Voice and App Control, Programmable and Interactive:
$199.99$83 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- XiaoR Geek Raspberry Pi Smart WiFi Robot Car Kit iOS App:
$599479.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PlayShifu Educational Word Game (Kit + iOS App with 9 Learning Games):
$74.99$39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PAI TECHNOLOGY BOTZEES Coding Robots for Kids (iOS app):
$99.99$79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Imagimake Mapology United States Puzzle Map with Capitals for iOS:
$24.99$19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Here at iMore, we pride ourselves on not only giving out the best buying advice we possibly can, but trying out the products that we cover so that we know you're only getting the best possible. We do this through our expert reviews - our team has years of experience testing and reviewing all kinds of tech, equipped to show you what you should and shouldn't be spending your hard earned cash on.
What are Apple Cyber Monday deals?
When Black Friday comes to an end, the Cyber Monday deals come out to play - it's another opportunity for retailers to give you the best prices possible on the tech you're looking for.
There are reductions across the board at places like Amazon, where you'll find massive sales on Apple kit over the weekend and over Monday itself.
When do the Cyber Monday Apple deals end?
Some of these deals will go on into the following week - but for the most part, they will finish by the end of the day on Monday. That's not taking into consideration whether the products themselves have sold out. Either way, if you spot a good deal, its worth dropping the hammer as soon as you can.
Is it worth waiting for Cyber Monday?
Now that's the question on all our lips really - and one that's difficult to say for sure. The deals we've got now are pretty excellent already, and they might run out of stock, so buying now is actually fairly sensible. On the other hand, some of those deals might get better over the day, so you might want to wait and see. Personally, we'd say go for it - but if you're a chancer, then you could save even more.
Do you need an Amazon Prime Account for the Cyber Monday deals?
For most, even on Amazon, no. For some, however, where there are some really big discounts, it looks like you might. Thankfully, its super easy to grab a thirty day free trial of Amazon Prime, and then you can cancel as soon as Cyber Monday is over so that you don't get caught out in a months time.