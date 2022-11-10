Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra vacuums after your pets so you don't have to

Robot vacuums were one of the first smart devices to arrive in our homes. Once heavily criticized for their poor suction, today's robot vacuums are more intelligent than ever, with an increasing number being able to vacuum and mop floors. To do so, all you have to do is push a button on your iPhone or iPad — or schedule it to run at different times automatically.

Some of the best Black Friday Apple deals aren't just on products from the iPhone maker. Smart devices that work with Apple products, like the iPhone 14 Pro, will also see deep discounts this holiday shopping season.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that does everything, you can't go wrong with the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. It's an expensive device, but it's one that checks all the boxes for anyone obsessed with having a clean home with as little physical work as possible.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra automatically empties its dust, cleans the built-in mop, and (even) refills the water tank when it's not mopping or vacuuming. It also features LiDAR to instantly map your home to find the fastest way to clean it. You can even use it to speak to your dog when you're not home! Other features include 5100Pa high power suction, ReactiveAI 2.0 obstacle avoidance, Alexa/Google Home support, a child lock, and more.

If the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is too much vacuum for your home, there are other robot vacuums to consider. Hopefully, you'll find deals on the ones below.

Robot vacuums are for anyone who likes a clean home but doesn't have the time to use a traditional vacuum cleaner. These devices come in various styles with features that range significantly, depending on the price. Luckily, these smart devices are often on sale, especially during Black Friday.