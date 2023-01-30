Samsung's SmartThings iPhone app (finally) supports Matter
We have good news for smart home users who use Samsung's SmartThings. A new app update brings Matter functionality to the SmartThings app (opens in new tab) for iOS and iPadOS. Although SmartThings has been Matter compatible for Android since last fall, this is the first time this functionality was available through the App Store.
Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is backed by various companies, including Samsung, Apple, Google, Amazon, and many others.
With Matter support, SmartThings users can access all Matter-certified products with one app. These include products from Google, Eve System, Yale, Nanoleaf, and more.
What's the Matter?
Once known as Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), Matter finally makes controlling innovative home products from mobile devices as easy as using Bluetooth with no corporate barriers. The standard unites Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, Google Home, Amazon, and many more.
With the new SmartThings app update for iOS and iPadOS, users can begin experiencing Matter on the best iPhones and the best iPads. To get started, you must have the latest version of iOS and iPadOS installed.
Older smart devices don't necessarily work with Matter. For more information, contact the device manufacturer. When buying new devices, look for the Matter logo on the packaging before making a purchase.
