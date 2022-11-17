Save big on these iRobot smart robot vacuums for Black Friday

If you're in the market for a smart robot vacuum, Black Friday is perhaps the best time to find a great deal.

Why buy a smart robot vacuum? Once heavily criticized for their poor suction, today's robot vacuums are more intelligent than ever, with an increasing number being able to vacuum and mop floors. To do so, all you have to do is push a button on your iPhone or iPad — or schedule it to run at different times automatically.

One of the best smart robot vacuum manufacturers, iRobot, has a lot of great Black Friday deals that will be announced before, during, and after Black Friday. Here are the ones online right now.

(opens in new tab) Roomba 694 | $249.99 $179.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab) With a three-stage cleaning system, the Roomba 694 uses two multi-surface brushes and one edge-sweeping brush to get your jobs done. Featuring dirt detect technology to focus on the dirtiest areas, this smart robot vacuum is available for an incredibly low price for a short time.



(opens in new tab) Roomba i3 | $349.99 $229.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab) Delivering 10 times the power-lifting suction of many other robot vacuums, the Roomba i3 is ideally suited for homes with pets. Regardless of the surface, your home is always vacuumed in neat rows, so it takes less time to get the job done. In addition, this i3 version is without the automatic dirt disposal option (see below), which you can purchase separately later.



(opens in new tab) Roomba i3+ | $549.99 $349.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab) When you want the dirt disposal for your vacuum, this is the all-in-one solution to get.

(opens in new tab) Braava jet m6 | $449.99 $299.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab) If mopping is what you're after, consider the Braava jet m6 robot mop. Significantly discounted for Black Friday, this product tackles mess with precision jet spray and cleans an entire home in neat rows. Use it to mop tiles, hardwood, and stone floors.

Robot vacuums are for anyone who likes a clean home but doesn't have the time to use a traditional vacuum cleaner. These devices come in various styles with features that range significantly, depending on the price. Luckily, these smart devices are often on sale, especially during Black Friday.

Some of the best Black Friday Apple deals aren't just on products from the iPhone maker. Smart devices that work with Apple products, like the iPhone 14 Pro, will also see deep discounts this holiday shopping season.