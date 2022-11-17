Save big on these iRobot smart robot vacuums for Black Friday
These smart robot vacuums are ready to get to work.
If you're in the market for a smart robot vacuum, Black Friday is perhaps the best time to find a great deal.
Why buy a smart robot vacuum? Once heavily criticized for their poor suction, today's robot vacuums are more intelligent than ever, with an increasing number being able to vacuum and mop floors. To do so, all you have to do is push a button on your iPhone or iPad — or schedule it to run at different times automatically.
One of the best smart robot vacuum manufacturers, iRobot, has a lot of great Black Friday deals that will be announced before, during, and after Black Friday. Here are the ones online right now.
Roomba 694 | $249.99 $179.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab)
With a three-stage cleaning system, the Roomba 694 uses two multi-surface brushes and one edge-sweeping brush to get your jobs done. Featuring dirt detect technology to focus on the dirtiest areas, this smart robot vacuum is available for an incredibly low price for a short time.
Roomba i3 |
$349.99 $229.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab)
Delivering 10 times the power-lifting suction of many other robot vacuums, the Roomba i3 is ideally suited for homes with pets. Regardless of the surface, your home is always vacuumed in neat rows, so it takes less time to get the job done. In addition, this i3 version is without the automatic dirt disposal option (see below), which you can purchase separately later.
Roomba i3+ | $549.99 $349.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab)
When you want the dirt disposal for your vacuum, this is the all-in-one solution to get.
Braava jet m6 |
$449.99 $299.99 at iRobot (opens in new tab)
If mopping is what you're after, consider the Braava jet m6 robot mop. Significantly discounted for Black Friday, this product tackles mess with precision jet spray and cleans an entire home in neat rows. Use it to mop tiles, hardwood, and stone floors.
Robot vacuums are for anyone who likes a clean home but doesn't have the time to use a traditional vacuum cleaner. These devices come in various styles with features that range significantly, depending on the price. Luckily, these smart devices are often on sale, especially during Black Friday.
Some of the best Black Friday Apple deals aren't just on products from the iPhone maker. Smart devices that work with Apple products, like the iPhone 14 Pro, will also see deep discounts this holiday shopping season.
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.