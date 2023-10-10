Save $20 on this eufy doorbell and never worry again thanks to this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deal
Security for less.
With $25 off for all Prime members, the eufy C210 kit, including a range extender, is a must-buy for any smart home. Video doorbells give peace of mind, and make sure your home is secure when you're out and about or asleep. For $80, there aren't many better video doorbells, and with this Prime Big Deal Day deal, you'll be sure to get your money's worth.
The eufy C210 allows you to answer the door remotely, respond to delivery drivers, detect unwanted guests on your property, and even get notified on your iPhone when someone appears at your door. Compatible with Apple Home, this is a fantastic addition to any smart home system
eufy C210|
$99 $75 at Amazon
A secure home is a happy home
The eufy C210 is a great value video doorbell with all the features you need to keep your home secure. With $25, it makes the purchase even easier.
Price check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Best Buy
A video doorbell is one of the most reassuring purchases you'll ever make. Since buying my own, I've felt so much safer at home and when I'm out of the house. They are some of the best smart home additions you can make, as they have an instant impact that feels almost magical.
Never again will you miss a delivery driver or be worried about a noise you hear outside. A video doorbell like the eufy C210 is well worth it.
This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so make sure you're signed up to Prime to access not only this deal but all the other exclusive deals throughout Big Deal Days.
We'll be covering all of the best deals during Prime Big Deal Days, so stay tuned to iMore to make sure you don't miss any huge savings throughout the 48-hour shopping event.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
