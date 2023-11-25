Live! The best Cyber Monday Apple deals: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more

Black Friday may well be over, but Cyber Monday has arrived to pick up where Friday left off. There are some incredible deals on Apple products in the sale, with the lowest prices across the board on all the desirable devices.

There's really something for everyone over the Cyber Monday sales, so whether you're after a new pair of AirPods, a new iPhone, or even a brand new MacBook, you're in luck — there are reductions across the board.

We've noticed a couple of deals in particular — there's the AirPods 2 for $79, for one, which is a return to the base model AirPods lowest price. The brand new MacBook Pro M3 models have also been reduced giving you money of a device that is barely even a month old. The iPad mini too has a massive discount, so if you want a new iPad, then that is the way to go.

Beyond Apple, there are some great third-party accessories including great savings to be had on HomeKit deals from makers such as Nanoleaf and Philips Hue. Stay tuned as we keep you up to date and in the loop for all the best Apple Cyber Monday deals right until the very last cash register closes.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals at a glance

The Amazon Cyber Monday sales are now here — so make sure you checking there to find the best deals possible! There are some at other retailers, although Amazon currently has the most.

Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This is the new lowest price for the MacBook Air, although you're going to need to tick the little 'coupon' button to get it. Price Check: $749 at Best Buy | $849 at B&H Photo

MacBook Air M2 15-inch (M2)| $1299 $1049 at Amazon This MacBook Air 15-inch has received discounts in the past, but at the moment you’ll only find it at mostly full price. There's currently $250 to be saved on the entry-level 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD model here. Price Check: $1049 at Best Buy | $1099 at B&H Photo

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro)| $2699 $1829 at B&H Photo If you don't need the latest chip, the M1 Pro versions of the MacBook Pro are still monstrously powerful and available at greater discounts than ever before. You can bag a saving of $650 on this 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM model, with a nice big 16-inch display to enjoy. Price check: $1749 at Amazon | $1979 at Best Buy (refurbished)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2)| $1299 $1149 at Amazon A great $200 saving on the 13-inch MacBook Pro here with M2 chip. If you need a Pro model with better thermal performance than the latest Air machines of the same size, this is a good option. But we'd expect to see this price drop even lower in the coming weeks.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro)| $2499 $2279 at Amazon You can save $58 on the M2 Pro version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Amazon. It's a modest saving, but it's hard to say if you'll get a hugely-better price on this one come Cyber Monday — it tends to be the 13-inch and 16-inch models that get the largest discounts. This might be worth pulling the trigger on, and using the savings to buy some accessories or apps! Price check: $1849 at Best Buy | $1799 at B&H Photo

Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals

Airpods 2nd Generation | $129 $79 at Amazon This is the price we've been waiting for, Apple's entry-level AirPods are now just $79. A perfect gift or first pair for AirPods newbies, they boast none of the bells and whistles of the more expensive models, but are a steal at just $79. Price check: $89 at Best Buy | $79 at Target

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon The AirPods Max are nearly three years old, and we expect Apple to release a newer model in 2024. That said, these are the best headphones Apple offers, and you can get them for $449 at the moment in silver or black. The lowest price we’ve ever seen was $429, so if we see anything close to that price over Cyber Monday, then jump at the chance to get these behemoths. Price check: $449 at Best Buy | $549 at Target

Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 15 | $829 at Best Buy This is a SIM-free deal, so you’ll need to add one of those in before you can use your new iPhone. This is full price at the moment, although there might be some deals come Cyber Monday. The base model iPhone, for those who don't need the Pro.

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in at Verizon Save big on an iPhone 15 with this deal, if you’ve got an older device to trade in. That $840 will cover the whole price of the base device, so recycling your old phone could end up saving you loads of money.

iPhone 15 | From $0 at checkout $60/month Amazon now stocks the iPhone 15 lineup and you can get one for literally zero dollars if you buy a Boost Infinite plan. The $60 activation fee will be credited against your first bill, and then you get unlimited talk, text, and data for $60 a month, as well as annual upgrades.

iPhone 15 Pro | Save up to $999 with trade-in at Verizon Just as with the non-pro version, you can save the big bucks if you grab an iPhone with trade-in at Verizon. The iPhone 15 Pro is the newest iPhone on the block, so any saving is welcome, especially if it drops the price this much. Like the regular 15, this also comes with a free Apple TV 4K and six months of free Apple One.

iPhone SE | From $0 per month at Verizon The iPhone SE is the perfect entry level iPhone, and this monthly price makes it an excellent choice for saving money too. Just pay for the data contract, and you’ve got a phone that will last you a good long time.

iPhone SE | $379 Now $149 at Walmart The iPhone SE is just $149 at Walmart when you buy it locked to Walmart's Family Mobile plan, a saving of $230 on Apple's cheapest smartphone, perfect for those on a budget.

Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) | $399 $378 at Amazon Weirdly, the Series 8 has gone back up in price over Black Friday, and some of the colors are now completely out of stock. With a little luck there may be some more money off over the course of the sale, but we'll have to see. Price Check: $343 at Best Buy | $359 at Target

Apple Watch SE (GPS) | $249 $179 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch Apple has to offer is 24% off. That said, for not a hell of a lot more you can pick up a Series 8 on Amazon right now, so that might make going for the fancier Series 8 above a better option. Price check: $189 at Best Buy | $189 at Target

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (Cellular +GPS) | $299 $239 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen GPS + Cellular is currently at its best-ever price of $239.99. That's a fantastic new low-price on a great budget Apple Watch if you need the cellular option. If you don't you can save more money by opting for the GPS model. Price check: $239 at Best Buy | $239 at Target

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $739 at Amazon I’m surprised to see any discount on the just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is the current champion of smartwatches, and now, with the S9 SiP allowing Double Tap, it’s truly an incredible wearable. This is the lowest price for the Ultra, and well worth taking advantage of. Price check: $239 at Best Buy | $799 at Target

Best iPad Cyber Monday deals

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the non-Pro iPad that’s powered by a laptop chip, and it’s got power in spades. It's also $100 off at the moment for a very solid price that will save you buckets of money. Price check: $499 at Best Buy | $499 at Target

iPad Pro 11-inch | $749 at Best Buy The iPad Pro 11-inch is the most powerful of the ‘standard’ sized iPads, and it comes with boatloads of power on tap. There’s the M2 chip at its core, a 120Hz screen, and a more impressive camera too. This isn’t the biggest discount we’ve seen, so it’s worth waiting for it to drop over Cyber Monday. Price check: $749 at Best Buy | $799 at Target

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | OUT OF STOCK at Amazon The massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the pick of the bunch, with a large price tag to match. There’s the same M2 chip from the 11-inch version, but you’re getting that enormous 12.9-inch screen to make for a more laptop-like experience, and a massive 2TB of storage. This deal is ok, but it’s worth waiting to see what kind of deals we see over Cyber Monday. Price check: $1039 at Best Buy | $1199 at Target

iPad 10th gen | $449 $349 at Amazon This is the most colorful member of the iPad lineup and comes in at a beginner-friendly price. It’s not as powerful as the iPad Air, but there’s still plenty of power to keep everything moving smoothly. This is the new lowest price for the latest iPad, giving you loads of money off. Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $349 at Target

Apple accessories Cyber Monday deals

Apple Pencil 1st gen | $99 $73 at Amazon The Apple Pencil is a great addition to an iPad, and you can currently save a little when you pick one up at Amazon. We had hoped for a better discount, but $20 is better than nothing. Price check: $79 at Best Buy | $79 at Target