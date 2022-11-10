Philips Hue's Festavia are the Christmas tree lights you've always wanted

Signify has today announced a new addition to its Philips Hue line of smart lights, and it'll look great wrapped around your Christmas tree.

The new Festavia string lights feature 250 mini smart LEDs spread along a 20m cable. You can, of course, use the lights wherever you like, but the most obvious use at this time of year is your tree. Otherwise, they'll look right at home pretty much anywhere.

Light it up

Like other Philips Hue lights, the Festavia string lights support Apple HomeKit, so they'll work fine with your Home automations and shortcuts. They'll also work with Siri, so you can bark orders and have your Christmas lights turn on or off or change color.

Speaking of colors, Signify says that more than 16 million of them are supported, and you can create a colorful effect — they don't all need to be the same color, making for some astonishing patterns.

Signify is also updating the Hue app to add a "new Sparkle effect makes each light on the string twinkle, creating an extra festive look." Another addition is Scattered, spreading "up to five colors randomly along the string for a colorful, festive experience."

If that sounds like something you want in your home, the new Philips Hue Festavia string lights go on sale on November 15 and will cost $160.