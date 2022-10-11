Take Prime Day to the cleaners with this Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop deal

Over the last few years, I've tested my fair share of robot vacuums and one of the very best brands that I had the fortune to review was Roborock. All of this company's robot vacuums offer smart features and clean in rows to make perfect vacuum lines. Today one of the very best Roborocks is on sale for Prime Day: The Roborock S7. You can easily set schedules from your phone using the app and you won't have to worry about it missing any spots in your home. Grab it while it's 37% off.

(opens in new tab) Roborock S7 | $649.99 now $409.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This convenient robot vacuum is controlled by a smartphone, offers plenty of customization options through the app, and always cleans in tidy rows. It's at a great bargain today for Prime Day.

As we noted in our Roborock S7 review, this is a fantastic cleaning machine that offers both vacuuming and mopping. Just download the Roborock App on your iPhone or Android phone and you'll be able to set up cleaning schedules and settings to your liking. The advanced navigation system makes it so that the device first outlines a room and then trails back and forth in rows until every area has been vacuumed. Something I love about this unit is that the main brush is made of rubber so it doesn't get tangled up on hair like bristle brushes do.

The first time you let it go in your house it will map your floor plan. From then on out you can reference this map on your phone to set up no-go zones or tell the vacuum to clean a specific room. It's incredibly convenient.

When it comes to mopping, make sure there's plenty of water in the water tank and that the mopping pad is securely attached then let it loose. It will detect carpet and will lift the mopping pad up whenever it passes it over it.

You can also control the Roborock S7 using Google Assistant or Alex. HomeKit isn't natively supported, however.