There's only one Amazon Prime Day deal I've never regretted, and it's back on sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Day comes around multiple times a year, giving you added temptation to purchase products, of which, most you don't need.

Every Prime Day or Amazon shopping event like Prime Big Deal Days, I make impulsive purchases that usually fill my bank balance with regret and end up gathering dust by the time the next Prime event pops around.

That said, there's one Amazon Prime Day purchase I've made that stands out above the rest, making me feel like my hard-earned cash was well worth dropping on this must-have smart home item.

So take it from me, if you're looking for a must-have purchase this Prime Day, pick up the Ring Video Doorbell with a 45% discount, and here's why.

Home security for less

So what's so good about a Ring Video Doorbell? Aesthetically, the Venetian Bronze colorway looks elegant and blends into your front door rather than sticking out like a sore silver thumb.

Looks aside, purchasing a Ring has changed my life. I initially bought one as I was leaving my home empty for a month and was scared of intruders. Ring took that anxiety away completely, alerting me every time it detected motion.

I'm not a paranoid person, but a couple of years ago, I started to wake up at night and check the front door to make sure no one was outside. This went on for a long time and led to a broken night's sleep and general bad energy levels. Enter the Ring Video Doorbell, and my nighttime worries were cured. I don't need to think about noises from the creaky old apartment block I live in, and I never miss any deliveries — an absolute win!

