This new Withings smart scale could help detect diabetes complications sooner

Withings has long been one of the key players in the smart scale market and it's out with a new high-end offering that promises to go far beyond telling you that maybe it's time to lay off the snacks.

The Withings Body Pro 2 is here, and the company says that it is a "a revolutionary device redefining the nature and use of cellular-connected smart scales." That's definitely marketing speak, but Withings might actually have a point if this thing does what it claims to do.

According to Withings' press release the Body Pro 2 is capable of helping people detect the early signs of diabetes complications including issues relating to foot health.

Health smarts

The Withings BPM Core is a rather excellent smart blood pressure cuff that we reviewed recently, and this new Body Pro 2 is an expansion on the new focus on helping people detect issues before they get a foothold. It'll do that via a modular design with the first module being a prescription-only affair.

That might sound odd, but Withings is doing a lot more than you might expect here.

"Body Pro 2's first module is prescription-only (Rx) and aims to improve the way patients with diabetes are taken care of," a press release reads. "With this module care teams can monitor one of the biggest challenges in diabetes, diabetic foot health, which is often overlooked. By monitoring patients' Electrochemical Skin Conductance (ESC), the scale may help to detect early signs of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathies (DPN) and assess the risk for diabetic foot ulcers."

That all sounds impressive, but there are other features of note — even if you aren't diabetic. Those include personalized health nudges which means that "care teams can send personalized and tailored messages to patients through the dynamic color screen, enhancing engagement and involvement in their health journey." There's also an option to benefit from all of the health monitoring the Body Pro 2 offers without actually seeing your weight, too.

Other features include a color screen so that users can see more useful information at a glance as well as a new smart design that includes grip feet and a non-slip surface to make the Body Pro 2 easier and safer to use.

There are no pricing details yet, unfortunately, but this is sure to be one smart scale worth keeping an eye on.