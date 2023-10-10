This stylish air purifier from Smartmi is $70 off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

In some homes, air purifiers are an essential piece of kit. Especially if you have allergies or live in a space with poor ventilation. The Smartmi P1 Air Purifier is our top pick in our best HomeKit air purifiers guide.

This futuristic-looking air purifier uses its sensors to find the tiniest of particles in the air, automatically detecting and then absorbing impurities, like pet dander, pollen, and smoke, with its H13 HEPA filter.

It’s also smart and HomeKit-enabled, which means it’ll integrate well with your current smart home setup, allowing you to monitor and maintain the air quality in your home in real time.

There are plenty of other air purifiers to choose from, but we recommend this one because it’s small, looks great, and gets the job done. In our Smartmi P1 Air Purifier review , we wrote that the device “offers a clean, modern design, convenient smart controls, and clean air, all at an affordable price.”

The good news is that “affordable price” is now even more affordable. The Smartmi P1 Air Purifier has had a huge $72 reduction for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and now costs $109.

How do you know an air purifier is right for you?

Smartmi P1 Air Purifier | $179 $107 at Amazon Our top pick This is the best air purifier you can buy today for most homes, with a highly effective filter, quiet operation and nice design. If you're looking for a small and affordable solution, this is it. To get your discount, tick the box for a $72 discount at the checkout!

Before you buy the Smartmi P1 Air Purifier it’s worth considering if an air purifier will work well in your home.

One of the key things to think about is how big your home is, as you'll need to make sure the Smartmi Air Purifier is going to be right for your space.

Smartmi promises this device will purify air in rooms as large as 180-320 ft² (17-30 m²) in about 10 to 20 minutes. If the rooms in your home are significantly larger, it might not have the desired effect, so bear that in mind when you’re weighing up your options.

You’ll also want to consider noise levels. Luckily, the Smartmi P1 Air Purifier is designed to be quiet. It has a minimum noise level of 19db, which Smartmi says is even lower than your breath. The maximum noise level is 49db, which is like a quiet conversation. This should be quiet enough for most spaces, even bedrooms at night.