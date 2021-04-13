Smar Tasks has a big new version 2.0 update out with support for a new Apple Watch app. There's also additional support for Apple Pencil on iPad, making it easier than ever to jot down tasks.

The new Apple Watch app has been streamlined to show everything that needs to be done over a two-day window, making it easier to see what needs to be done soon. You can also choose from two different layout options, with a day layout showing all tasks available on a particular day. Selecting a list view displays all tasks due today, tomorrow, and "whenever." Users can also add tasks right from the Apple Watch, too.

The new iPad Apple Pencil support is a biggie for anyone who wants to be able to write down their tasks – you can even write new category names as well.

On iPad, there is now some empty space at the bottom of each day in "Next 7 Days" and in the Scheduled Calendar view, where users can quickly write new tasks with their Apple Pencil. Once the user starts writing, a new task prompt will appear.

The final big improvement comes in the form of full VoiceOver support, adding a new layer of accessibility.

Fully interact with Smart Tasks using Apple's VoiceOver. Every screen and action has been improved to work with VoiceOver.

You can download the newly updated Smart Tasks 2.0 from the App Store right now. It's free with an optional in-app purchase available. Smart Tasks was already a pretty sweet way to keep track of what you're doing but the addition of the Apple Watch app improves things considerably. Now it's time to treat yourself to the best Apple Watch Apple has ever made, too.