The Nintendo Switch is practically sold out everywhere, but if you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on one before they became impossible to find in retail stores, Waterfield's latest deal is not to be missed. Through the end of April, Waterfield is offering a limited edition Nintendo Switch CitySlicker case in waxed-canvas and leather that not only keeps your console protected but also elevates its look to fit right at home inside any leather bag or backpack.

Starting at $79, the limited edition case from Waterfield comes in four different styles, including two for the Nintendo Switch Lite and two for the standard Nintendo Switch. You also have the option of adding attachments like a carabiner or leather wrist strap to the purchase for an additional fee. However, to make this deal even sweeter, Waterfield is including a 10-card leather holder for free with the purchase (valued at $19). The free card holder offer is only good through April 30.

For a limited time, Waterfield is also offering free domestic 2-day shipping through FedEx. As the company is located in San Francisco, California which is currently under lockdown, no orders are being shipped at this time. Your order will be shipped as soon as the lockdown has ended.

The Nintendo Switch is surprisingly about as difficult to find on store shelves as toilet paper is these days. However, if you still don't own a Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite is your best bet. There are still a few in stock online at retailers like Best Buy, and it's also $100 more affordable than the standard Nintendo Switch. The main difference is that its Joy-Con controllers are built into the console rather than removeable, and it's also unable to connect to a larger display such as your TV.