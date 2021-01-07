As reported by TechCrunch, Snapchat has followed similar moves by Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and has locked President Donald Trump's account on the platform after yesterday's events at the Capitol. The company says that it will continue to monitor the situation to determine if a release of the lock would ever be appropriate.

Facebook and Instagram have also banned President Trump's account indefinitely, and Twitter has placed a lock on the account that can only be removed if the President deletes three tweets that the company says violates its safety policies. TikTok also announced earlier today that it is taking down videos of President Trump's speech that incited his supporters to riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Snapchat has taken action against the President on its platform. Over the summer, the company announced that it would no longer promote President Trump's content on its Discover page because of the language used against the racial justice protests.

"We are not currently promoting the president's content on Snapchat's Discover platform. We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America."

Calls to completely remove President Donald Trump's profile from social media platforms continues to grow but, as of now, the President's accounts are still on each platform. The accounts, however, are all locked from use.