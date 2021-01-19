Snapchat testing dark mode on iPhone

What you need to know
- A very small percentage of users are now able to use dark mode on Snapchat for iOS.
Snapchat is testing dark mode for iOS and iPhone with a very small numbers of users in a few markets.
From Apple Terminal:
Nearly 500 days after Apple first introduced dark mode on iOS with iOS 13, Snapchat says it is finally testing a dark version of its iOS app with a "very small percentage" of users in select markets.
Snapchat confirmed the news when approached by Apple Terminal, stating, without providing any more detail that it is testing the feature with users in "just a few markets" and that it has no more details to share at this time.
According to AT, social media posts last week had begun to surface apparently showing that users on Snapchat were now seeing dark mode for the first time.
One such post from @kazum0o is shown below:
As the report notes, dark mode on Snapchat for iOS has been a yearned-for feature for many users for some time now, and Snapchat is very late to the party on this one. By contrast, WhatsApp introduced dark mode for iOS almost a year ago.
Snapchat's last major upgrade came in October of 2020, with the addition of a new 'Sounds' feature that will let users add songs to their snaps and stories, a new feature squarely aimed at rival TikTok. From that report:
Snapchat is still a thing and it's getting a new feature today. Sounds, as it's known, will let users put music to their Snaps and Stories, according to a report.
Only available for those using iPhones according to Variety, the new feature debuts with an exclusive – a preview of Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's new song "Lonely." The song itself won't go live until later today.
