Snapchat testing dark mode on iPhone

Snapchat is testing dark mode for iOS and iPhone with a very small numbers of users in a few markets.

From Apple Terminal:

Nearly 500 days after Apple first introduced dark mode on iOS with iOS 13, Snapchat says it is finally testing a dark version of its iOS app with a "very small percentage" of users in select markets. Snapchat confirmed the news when approached by Apple Terminal, stating, without providing any more detail that it is testing the feature with users in "just a few markets" and that it has no more details to share at this time.

According to AT, social media posts last week had begun to surface apparently showing that users on Snapchat were now seeing dark mode for the first time.

One such post from @kazum0o is shown below:

Snapchat has dark mode????? pic.twitter.com/1zGRhtgedA — Dan | ia (@kazum0o) January 14, 2021

As the report notes, dark mode on Snapchat for iOS has been a yearned-for feature for many users for some time now, and Snapchat is very late to the party on this one. By contrast, WhatsApp introduced dark mode for iOS almost a year ago.

