Snapchat is still at thing and it's getting a new feature today. Sounds, as it's known, will let users put music to their Snaps and Stories, according to a report.

Only available for those using iPhones according to Variety, the new feature debuts with an exclusive – a preview of Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's new song "Lonely." The song itself won't go live until later today.

With Sounds on Snapchat, users of the iOS app worldwide can add music to their Snaps (pre- or post-capture) from a curated catalog of music. Snapchatters can add music before recording video by selecting the Sounds tool (with the music notes icon) on the right-hand side of the Camera screen and choosing a track from the Featured Sounds list. Alternately, they can select a track from the Sounds tool after taking a Snap.

Snapchat's parent company, the unimaginatively-named Snap, has signed agreements with labels that will allow it to use actual songs, similar to how TikTok allows people to put songs over their videos. Those agreements include big names in the music space, as well as independent labels.

Snap now has multiyear agreements with major and independent music publishers and labels, including Warner Music Group, Merlin (including its independent label members), NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt and BMG Music Publishing. Notably missing from Snapchat Sounds for now is Sony Music Entertainment.

Snapchat is also said to be testing a feature that will allow users to create their own sounds and then add them to Snaps.