2019 Mac Pro

What you need to know

  • More people are getting their hands on Mac Pro.
  • YouTuber Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs has taken one apart.
  • It. Looks. Stunning.

With more people starting to receive their Mac Pro orders we're starting to see more and more pop up on YouTube. We've already seen iFixit tear one down and now YouTuber Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs has done it, too. And he really goes into detail explaining what all the various parts do.

Like all of Nelson's videos it's his demeanor and way of explaining things that makes this video worth the watch, but if you've ever wondered what the inside of a $6,000 Mac looks like this is your chance to have that question answered. And as it turns out, it looks better than the outside.

The great thing about this video is that we also get to see how Apple puts Mac Pro together. From the enclosed power supply that vents heat straight to the blower fan, to the way the speaker and woofer hide in plain sight, this is a tidy machine.

If you've a spare 23 minutes and 21 seconds and have even the slightest interest in how Apple puts things together this is a must-watch.

