With more people starting to receive their Mac Pro orders we're starting to see more and more pop up on YouTube. We've already seen iFixit tear one down and now YouTuber Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs has done it, too. And he really goes into detail explaining what all the various parts do.

Like all of Nelson's videos it's his demeanor and way of explaining things that makes this video worth the watch, but if you've ever wondered what the inside of a $6,000 Mac looks like this is your chance to have that question answered. And as it turns out, it looks better than the outside.