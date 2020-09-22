Some Apple Watches aren't reporting GPS data after the watchOS 7 update

A number of Apple Watch wearers are reporting that workouts aren't correctly recording their GPS location after installing watchOS 7. While the start point is recorded correctly, nothing else appears to be.

There have been plenty of instances of this popping up on social media of late, with the story generally being the same. Start points are fine, everything else is a bust.

I upgraded to #watchOS7 and #iOS14 and my AW series3 didn’t record any GPS route data during my outdoor run. Fitness only shows my starting point on the map. I restarted both AW and iPhone but the problem persists. #watchOS7bug #iOS14bug @MacRumors @9to5mac @iMore @engadget pic.twitter.com/njhzxy7XG4 —  Γιώργος (@abitolive) September 18, 2020

A support thread on Apple's forums was spotted by 9to5Mac and, sure enough, the story matches.

I used the Outdoor Walk activity on my Watch, but this time didn't take my iPhone. When I returned, and attempted to upload the activity to Strava, I received a warning that no GPS/route data was present. I checked the Fitness and Health apps, and sure enough, there was no route on the map – only the starting point.

So far Apple doesn't appear to have an answer, other than to blame third-party apps like Strava. People have the issue regardless of the app they're using, however, suggesting this is something under Apple's control rather than third-party developers. The issue also impacts all flavors of Apple Watch that support watchOS 7, too.

Some users have reported that unpairing and then re-pairing their Apple Watch helps matters, but some have said the opposite, too. Your mileage may vary and we're now left hoping Apple fixes whatever's wrong in an update.