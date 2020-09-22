Some Apple Watches aren't reporting GPS data after the watchOS 7 update

What you need to know
- Some Apple Watch users are reporting that workouts aren't correctly recording GPS locations.
- The start location is recorded, but that's it.
- It isn't unusual for bugs to be part of one of Apple's big releases, unfortunately.
A number of Apple Watch wearers are reporting that workouts aren't correctly recording their GPS location after installing watchOS 7. While the start point is recorded correctly, nothing else appears to be.
There have been plenty of instances of this popping up on social media of late, with the story generally being the same. Start points are fine, everything else is a bust.
A support thread on Apple's forums was spotted by 9to5Mac and, sure enough, the story matches.
I used the Outdoor Walk activity on my Watch, but this time didn't take my iPhone. When I returned, and attempted to upload the activity to Strava, I received a warning that no GPS/route data was present. I checked the Fitness and Health apps, and sure enough, there was no route on the map – only the starting point.
So far Apple doesn't appear to have an answer, other than to blame third-party apps like Strava. People have the issue regardless of the app they're using, however, suggesting this is something under Apple's control rather than third-party developers. The issue also impacts all flavors of Apple Watch that support watchOS 7, too.
Some users have reported that unpairing and then re-pairing their Apple Watch helps matters, but some have said the opposite, too. Your mileage may vary and we're now left hoping Apple fixes whatever's wrong in an update.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
CEO of UK smartphone carrier EE tells employees a 5G iPhone is 'days away'
Marc Allera, CEO of EE, says that a 5G iPhone is "just days away" in a new video shared with the carrier's employees.
Czech girl tips off authorities to malicious apps on iOS and Android
Malicious apps on both iOS and Android reportedly clocked 2.4 million downloads and over $500,000 in revenue. The apps bombarded users with intrusive ads and even hid their icons to prevent users from uninstalling them.
People are making real money by selling icon sets for iOS 14 Home screens
Apple's recent launch of iOS 14 has seen people spending time, and money, on making their Home screens look perfect. And that's opened up business opportunities for artists.
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.