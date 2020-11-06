Apple made its iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available for pre-order and depending on which model you order now, you might have to wait a while for delivery. But if you choose the right color you can still get both devices on launch day.

While iPhone launches normally see the base storage options sell out almost immediately, that doesn't seem to be the case here. While some models are showing delivery dates stretching into November – especially internationally – you can still get both devices for delivery on launch day. That's November 13, in case you were wondering.