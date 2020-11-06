What you need to know
- Apple put iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max up for pre-order today.
- Some models have started to see their expected delivery times slip.
- But many haven't, especially in the United States.
Apple made its iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available for pre-order and depending on which model you order now, you might have to wait a while for delivery. But if you choose the right color you can still get both devices on launch day.
While iPhone launches normally see the base storage options sell out almost immediately, that doesn't seem to be the case here. While some models are showing delivery dates stretching into November – especially internationally – you can still get both devices for delivery on launch day. That's November 13, in case you were wondering.
Interestingly, stocks internationally do seem to be lower or, just as likely, demand is higher in countries outside of the United States. It's always important not to assume that long delivery times automatically mean that demand is high anywhere. Only Apple knows how many ahndsets were made available and where.
All that being said, being able to order a new iPhone on pre-order day, five hours after go-live, and still get it on launch day is pretty amazing.
