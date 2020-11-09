Some iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max orders have shipped. Has yours?

Some of those with quick fingers who managed to pre-order an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max are reporting that their orders are beginning to ship. They aren't set to arrive until this Friday, November 13, however.

With delivery times having slipped you're going to have to wait a while if you didn't get an order in sharpish. But some of those who did the thing are getting shipping notifications already – from both Apple and carriers such as Verizon.

Also Verizon has already shipped my iPhone 12 Pro Max. Yo Apple and folks are seriously moving these products quickly. Still won’t get it til Friday though because.....you know Apple but.....nice to know it’s on the way! — The Man About Tech #VypNation (@Vyyyper) November 7, 2020

Even if your iPhone is already winging its way to you, I wouldn't get too excited just yet. Apple has couriers hold shipments until launch day – although it isn't unheard of for the odd iPhone to slip through the net. Who knows, maybe this year is your lucky year!

Apple put iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max up for pre-order last week, two weeks after iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale. The staggered release is thought to be down to production delays related to COVID-19 – likely something that could also prevent Apple from replenishing stocks as quickly as it might like.