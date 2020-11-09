Some iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max orders have shipped. Has yours?

Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

What you need to know

  • Some iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max orders are beginning to ship.
  • They're expected to arrive on doorsteps this Friday.
  • Anyone who didn't order already will have to wait longer, though.

Some of those with quick fingers who managed to pre-order an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max are reporting that their orders are beginning to ship. They aren't set to arrive until this Friday, November 13, however.

With delivery times having slipped you're going to have to wait a while if you didn't get an order in sharpish. But some of those who did the thing are getting shipping notifications already – from both Apple and carriers such as Verizon.

Even if your iPhone is already winging its way to you, I wouldn't get too excited just yet. Apple has couriers hold shipments until launch day – although it isn't unheard of for the odd iPhone to slip through the net. Who knows, maybe this year is your lucky year!

Apple put iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max up for pre-order last week, two weeks after iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale. The staggered release is thought to be down to production delays related to COVID-19 – likely something that could also prevent Apple from replenishing stocks as quickly as it might like.

