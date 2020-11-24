Some M1 Mac mini users experiencing Bluetooth connectivity issues

While almost everyone has praised the experience of using one of Apple's new M1 Macs, some users are running into Bluetooth connectivity issues. A number of users have reported that, when trying to use Bluetooth devices, they will either lose connection entirely or it will become intermittent, making productivity difficult.

Users have posted specifically about the M1 Mac mini on Reddit, saying that they can't get a reliable connection for all sorts of Bluetooth headphones including Apple's own AirPods. Other users have complained about losing connection to their Bluetooth keyboard or mouse, whether it be an Apple or third-party product.

Patrick Tomasso took to Twitter to talk about the issue and posted a video showing all of the devices he tried and still experienced the same issues.

Mac Mini, I love you.. but you're bringing me down. I'm going crazy trying to figure out the bluetooth issues with this machine. I thought maybe a few of us had an isolated issue but forums/reddit are popping up now all over. Let's talk about it.

It is currently unclear what exactly is causing the issue. Some believe that it is related to the housing of the Mac mini. Others believe that it is actually an issue with macOS Big Sur. Some users say that they have experienced similar Bluetooth issues with Intel Macs as well.

Apple has yet to acknowledge any kind of widespread issue or release a fix for the affected users. You can watch Patrick Tomasso's video describing and showing the issue below.