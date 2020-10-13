What you need to know
- Some new Macs have appeared in the EEC database.
- Macs often appear in the database ahead of their announcement.
- Portable and desktop Macs are included.
The famous Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database has struck again, this time outing at least eight new Macs ahead of an official announcement. The new Macs are all listed as running macOS 11 Big Sur, with portable and desktop machines included.
First spotted by French outlet Consomac, the EEC database entries are the latest to out unannounced Macs. Any device that offers encryption and is intended to be sold in Russia and surrounding countries needs to first be registered in the EEC database.
Of the at least eight new Macs, the majority appear to be portable devices according to Consomac's report.
Among the laptops we can cite the references A2147, A2158, A2182, A2337 and A2338, some of which had appeared in previous publications.but others which are totally new. The same goes for desktop computers with references A2330, A2348, A2438 and A2439.
It's worth noting that A2330 appears to be the existing Apple Mac mini Developer Transition Kit – but the other codes listed appear to be new.
It isn't likely that any of these new Macs will be announced today, but Apple is rumored to have another event kicking off next month. We're also expecting that event to bring the first Mac powered by Apple silicon. Could these new model numbers relate to those machines?
Possibly!
