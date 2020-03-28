Depending on which analysts and supply chain partners you listen to Apple will either announce iPhone 12 Pro this September or at some undetermined point in the future. We're expecting big things, whenever it happens. And this concept embodies much of that excitement.

Created by Hacker 34 and shared to YouTube, the 70-second video takes the form of an Apple ad, as these things are wont to do. And it does a pretty good job of getting us hyped for iPhone 12 Pro. Not that much help was needed.

The first thing you'll notice about this concept is its blocky, squared-off edges that resemble iPhone 4. That's a very good thing and it would hopefully do away with the bar of soap approach we've been struggling – and failing – to hold on to the last few years.