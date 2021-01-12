Being able to take software and run it on a device that wasn't supposed to ever run it is something that people have enjoyed doing for years. The latest example is one Reddit user who managed to make Ubuntu run, surprisingly well, on an old iPhone 7.

What's more, that iPhone 7 couldn't actually run iOS because of a hardware failure. But apparently, Ubuntu is no problem at all. iDownloadBlog was the first to spy the Reddit post.

Redditor newhacker1746 says that the iPhone can even go ahead and mount filesystems and whatnot, just like a real computer.