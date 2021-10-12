People continue to ask Apple to put USB-C into future iPhones and while iPhone 13 continues to Lightning trend, it's surely, hopefully only a matter of time before iPhone goes USB-C just like iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. But that's too long to wait for one engineer — so they did the work themselves.

In a new YouTube Short teasing a longer, more in-depth reveal, engineer Ken Pillonel has shared footage of what appears to be an iPhone X with a USB-C port where its Lightning port would normally be. What's more, the video shows the iPhone charging fine and even connecting to a Mac for data transfer — all without issue.

It's all very impressive!