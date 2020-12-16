We've all heard horror stories about people dropping their iPhones from a matter of inches and having them explode on impact. But someone managed to drop an iPhone 6s from an airplane, in the air, and have it survive. And it recorded the whole thing.

According to local reports, environmentalist and documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was flying over Rio de Janeiro when the iPhone took a tumble at an altitude of around 300 meters. But thanks to GPS, he was able to recover it a couple of hours later. Amazingly, the only thing that had broken was a screen protector.

"In 15 seconds, he [the device] hit the ground. It was about 200 meters from the water, and a few meters away there was a couple on the beach. He fell at 11:10 a.m. on Friday. He fell with the screen down and was filming for an hour and a half. I think the sun recharged, because when we arrived to recover, it still had 16% load on Saturday, around 8:50 a.m.," Ernesto said.

You can check out some videos showing exactly what went down in the original report and they definitely make for some fun watching!

I guess this kind of thing is why AppleCare+ is so popular!