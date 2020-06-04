Somfy's Outdoor Security Camera , which is only available in select European markets, sports many smart camera staples including app controls, 2-way audio, night vision, and notification for motion events. The camera records video in 1080p resolution with HDR and has a 130 degree wide field of view. Storage options for camera include uploading directly to cloud storage accounts such as Dropbox or Google Drive.

"The compatibility between the Outdoor Camera and Homekit will be activated in the late morning." (translated)

Somfy has released an update to its Outdoor Security Camera and Protect app that adds support for Apple's HomeKit. The update, which was announced in a forum post (via iGeneration ) today, follows a string of HomeKit-enabled camera announcements that have dropped over the past few weeks.

Other highlights include the ability to power it directly from existing outdoor light fixture wiring, and two color options. Also unique to the Outdoor Security Camera is a built-in siren that can be triggered manually or when motion is detected and it is capable of reaching up 110 decibels. In addition to the newly added HomeKit support, the camera works with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

The Somfy Outdoor camera is easy to connect to your outdoor lighting. As soon as the camera detects motion, the outdoor lighting switches on. You can also operate your outdoor lighting via the app or set it to turn on automatically at dusk.

To enable HomeKit support, users must have the latest version (3.15.2) of the Somfy Protect app, and be on the latest firmware for the camera which is rolling out today. Somfy has published a series of HomeKit guides, including detailed steps for adding the Outdoor Security Camera to the Home app, which entails scanning a generated QR code.

The Somfy Outdoor Security Camera retails for £209.00 and can be purchased directly from the company's website, or through retailers such as Amazon UK.