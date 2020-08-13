Alexa! Hey Google! Sonos Move Hey Siri! Apple HomePod The Sonos Move is the king of flexibility with its built-in battery, weather resistance, and the ability to choose between Alexa and the Google Assistant. These features make it more expensive than others, though, and it doesn't provide the best experience for Apple Music subscribers. $399 at Amazon Pros Excellent sound quality

Alexa and Google on-board

Portable with rechargeable battery

Supports AirPlay 2

IP 56 weather resistance

Stereo pairing with Sonos speakers Cons Expensive

No Apple Music voice commands

Doesn't support Siri Apple's HomePod offers massive sound in an impossibly small size, along with Siri voice controls for music and HomeKit. However, since the HomePod is currently limited to just Apple Music, it is better suited for those that are all-in on Apple and don't plan to change things up anytime soon. $299 at Apple Pros High-quality audio

Siri voice commands

Works with HomeKit accessories

Stereo pairing with another HomePod

Supports AirPlay 2

Cheaper than Sonos Move Cons Still expensive

Only works with Apple Music (for now)

Limited Siri capabilities

Indoor use only, lacks battery

Picking a winner in a battle of the Sonos Move vs. Apple HomePod essentially boils down to whether or not you want a portable speaker and which voice assistant you prefer. If you are all-in on Apple and have a subscription to Apple Music, then the HomePod will offer a better overall experience with familiar Siri voice controls and stunningly good sound.

If you prefer Alexa/Google Assistant and other music services, or just want a great sounding speaker that can go everywhere, then go with the Sonos Move.

Breaking down the Sonos Move and the Apple HomePod

The Sonos Move and HomePod are both high-quality speakers, with excellent sound, AirPlay 2 whole-home audio, and smart capabilities, but that is where the similarities end. The Sonos Move is a much more flexible speaker and not just because it has an integrated rechargeable battery and weather resistance.

The Move works with a variety of popular music services, including Apple Music, and it gives users a choice as to which voice assistant to use, either Alexa or the Google Assistant. Since Sonos has a ton of different speakers in its line, the Move can slide right in alongside an existing Sonos set up. With its portability, it actually makes a great home theater companion. But, how do these two speakers match up with it comes to the deeper details?

Apple's HomePod puts more of an emphasis on sound and simplicity. The HomePod only works with Apple Music currently, and Siri, which immediately limits who can and can't use the speaker. The HomePod also only works indoors as it lacks weather resistance, and it doesn't have an internal battery, so don't expect it to withstand a dip in the pool or it to be supplying the tunes without an outlet nearby.

Despite its limited nature, the HomePod can be paired up with an additional HomePod to create a stereo pair, and AirPlay 2 allows it to stay in-sync with other compatible speakers in the home. But, how do these two speakers match up with it comes to the deeper details?

Sonos Move Apple HomePod Size 9.44" x 6.29" x 4.96" 5.6" x 5.6" x 6.8" Weight 4.08lbs 5.5lbs Finishes Black, White Black, White Weather Resistance Yes (IP 56) No Built-in battery Yes (11 hours) No Amplifiers 2 7 Tweeters 1 7 Woofers 1 1 Wall mountable No No Wi-Fi Yes Yes Ethernet No No Bluetooth Yes Yes (not for music playback) AirPlay 2 Yes Yes Multi-room audio Yes (Sonos, AirPlay 2) Yes (AirPlay 2) Audio out No No Voice controls Yes (Alexa, Google) Yes (Siri) Smart home controls Yes (Alexa, Google) Yes (HomeKit)

As you can see, Apple's HomePod packs in a ton of tweeters and amplifiers, which results in an unmistakable sound that is much louder and fuller than its tiny profile suggests. The HomePod can also handle basic voice tasks like settings alarms and timers, plus it can control HomeKit accessories, but it meant for indoor use only.

Taking advantage of that impressive sound and other features though requires an Apple Music subscription as it doesn't work with other services like Spotify, and it requires using Siri, which isn't quite up to the same level of capabilities compared to Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Go anywhere with the Sonos Move

On the other hand, the Sonos Move may not match the number of components inside the HomePod, but it certainly is no slouch when it comes to audio quality. The Move delivers the signature Sonos sound that is automatically tuned and can still fill an entire room.

The Sonos Move also can work both indoors and out, with IP56 weather resistance. Combined with the integrated battery that can keep it running for up to 11 hours, the Sonos Move is an excellent option for parties, or even camping with Bluetooth support.

Which should you buy: Sonos Move or Apple Homepod?

If you don't mind its limitations and don't plan on switching from Apple anytime soon, then go with the HomePod, you won't be disappointed. However, if you like to switch your tech and services up, then you will be much better off with the Move. The Move can choose between voice assistants, and it's compatible with most major music apps, including Apple Music. So, if you end up settling down on Apple's side, you are still covered.

