Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple may be working with Sony to bring its rumored augmented reality and virtual reality headset to life. A new report from Japanese newspaper Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun says that Apple is working with the company on a display technology that would be used for its upcoming AR/VR headset. The report also backs up earlier reports, claiming that the new headset could be announced as soon as 2021.

Japanese Apple blog Macotakara covered the report, saying that, if Sony does supply the display, it could become a "pillar of Sony's earnings" for the foreseeable future.

It seems that Sony has received an order for a micro display using an organic EL panel. It features high image quality and small size and light weight, and has many achievements for digital camera viewfinders. Augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) compatible HMDs for new applications use optical technology to project images displayed on the display onto the lens in front of you.

Today's report lines up with an earlier report from Bloomberg that claimed Apple was working on two augmented reality products: an AR/VR headset for gaming and the rumored Apple Glasses.

He started building his team in late 2015, and what grew into a 1,000-strong group of engineers went to work developing two products aimed at upending the VR and AR segments. A device code-named N301 would take the best of both VR and AR—the first an all-encompassing digital experience for gaming and consuming content, and the second a tool for overlaying information such as text messages and maps in front of a viewer. The other device, N421, a lightweight pair of glasses using AR only, is more complex.

While Apple's AR/VR headset for gaming may launch as soon as next year, its rumored Apple Glasses seem to be sticking with a 2023 release.