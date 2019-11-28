What you need to know
- The iPod Classic remains a modern great.
- A developer built an iPhone app that recreates the iconic click wheel.
- They hope to have it finished by the end of the year.
A developer has built an iPhone app that recreates the magic of the iPod Classic. Click wheel and all. Elvin Hu even managed to bring Cover Flow album art to the iPhone, too.
The project first came to prominence when Hu tweeted a video of it yesterday. And boy oh boy does it look cool!
Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI pic.twitter.com/zVk5YJj0rh— Elvin 🏳️🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 27, 2019
Hu then spoke with The Verge and explained where the project came from.
Hu built the app because he was working on a paper about the development of the iPod at school. "I've always been a fan of Apple products since I was a kid," revealed Hu in an email to The Verge. "Before my family could afford one, I would draw the UI layout of iPhone on lids of Ferrero Rocher boxes. Their products (among other products, such as Windows Vista and Zune HD) have greatly influenced my decision of pursuing design as a career."
Hu has been working on the app for a coupole of months now and the hope is that it will be ready by the end of the year. Whether Apple will let it through App Store review is another matter, though. Hopefully we'll all get to take a trip down memory lane soon enough.
