Whether you're on a health kick or are allergic to something in particular, knowing what's in your food can be important. But actually checking labels is far from a fun time, especially if there is a long list of ingredients. But that's where Soosee has your back.

Soosee is capable of taking a look at a label and then highlighting any words you've told it to keep an eye out for. That way, you'll know which foods to avoid.