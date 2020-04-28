Sonarworks is today launching its SoundID Listen app for both Mac and PC, which will let users customize their listening experience for headphones, computer, and more!

In a press release the company stated:

On Tuesday, April 28th at 9:00 am ET, Sonarworks (the company behind precision audio software used by Grammy-Award winning music creators like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna, Adele, Coldplay and Kanye West) is launching the availability of SoundID through its new SoundID Listen app for Mac and Windows – the first truly personalized sound for your headphones. To support everyone who's at home working on their laptops, enjoying movies or livestreaming content, we are offering 60-days of free access to SoundID Listen. Many companies have touted personalized sound, but their technology is limited to a single pair of headphones and doesn't take listener preferences into account. SoundID does just that by identifying a sound profile that is unique to you and your musical taste, instead of the commercial sound profile of existing headphones.

SoundID is available on Mac or PC, and it lets you customize the sound you hear through your headphones based on the device you have, your hearing ability and how you like your music to sound. It works not just for music, but also movies and TV shows, as well as gaming!

The SoundID mobile app can be downloaded on either iOS or Android, and you use the app to create your SoundID profile using an in app-test. You can then use this across all of your favorite devices including streaming services, in-car audio, headphones, and home speakers. The service comes with a 30-day free trial, and costs $4.99 a month thereafter.

How it works:

Download the SoundID app free on iOS or Google Play Store, and create your profile.

Download the SoundID Listen app on Mac or Windows, connect up your SoundID profile.

Enjoy!

SoundID supports 360 different models of headphones, so the chances of you needing any new hardware is pretty slim, the list includes Apple's AirPods (normal and Pro), Beats headphones as well as offerings from Bose, Huawei, Jabra, Jaybird, Samsung (including Galaxy Buds), Sennheiser and more.

You can read more about SoundID Listen for Windows and Mac here!