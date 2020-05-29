Apple's latest Apple Arcade game is now available for everyone to download with SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit now in the App Store.

The game was first teased on Twitter yesterday but few details were provided. The name suggested that we could be in for an endless runner and sure enough, that's what we've gotten.

Trouble has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil "mastermind" Sheldon J. Plankton has once again hatched a plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins to capture all of SpongeBob's friends! Play as SpongeBob on his epic, most side-scrolly quest through Bikini Bottom ever! Explore, collect coins and spatulas, and crush obstacles as SpongeBob races to rescue his friends, defeat Plankton's minions and take back the formula. Keep an eye out for your favorite Bikini Bottom residents...you never know who you might run into!

Gamers can download the latest Apple Arcade hotness from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. There's even a Mac version if you really want to play on your Mac. I'd love to see the download numbers for that!

There's also a pretty hefty privacy statement as well. If you like that sort of thing.

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit collects personal user data as well as non-personal user data (including aggregated data). User data collection is in accordance with applicable law, such as COPPA. User data may be used, for example, to respond to user requests; enable users to take advantage of certain features and services; personalize content; and manage and improve Nickelodeon's services. For more information regarding Nickelodeon's use of personal user data, please visit the Nickelodeon Group Privacy Policy below. Our Privacy Policy is in addition to any terms, conditions or policies agreed to between you and Apple, Inc., and Nickelodeon and its affiliated entities are not responsible for Apple's collection or use of your personal user data and information. Use of this app is subject to the Nickelodeon End User License Agreement. For users residing in the EU, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit may include the use of persistent identifiers for game management purposes and installation of this app constitutes your permission to such usage of persistent identifiers for all users on your device.

Yikes.