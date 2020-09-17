What you need to know
- Spotify appears to be testing a new feature designed for Apple Watch users.
- Some people have a new feature that will let them play music from their Apple Watch.
- It doesn't seem to need a beta app, but it isn't available for everyone.
Amazingly, in 2020, nobody can stream music from Spotify using their Apple Watch. Or, should I say, most people can't. But a lucky few can after Spotify started to test the feature with a limited number of listeners.
We don't yet know who has access or why they were chosen, but it doesn't seem to be related to any kind of beta version of the Spotify app itself. Instead, users just seem to be having the feature appear on their watches alongside a blue tag that says "Beta".
The news was first shared by iPhone-Ticker.de and while Spotify hasn't said anything about the feature or its testing, it's clear the company is working on it. Now we just need it to make Apple Watch streaming available to everyone.
If the beta is active, you can no longer select only the iPhone or an existing Spotify Connect speaker as the playback target, the Apple Watch itself can also be set as the playback source via a clock symbol and then streams via the LTE network.
Hit us up in the comments if you're seeing this yourself!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Nintendo 3DS helped me convince my husband to get back into video games
The Nintendo 3DS handheld gaming system has officially been put out to pasture. I can't help but feel sad since it was thanks to this system that I got my husband back into gaming.
Mophie announces three new iPhone, AirPods, & Apple Watch wireless chargers
Mophie just announced a trio of new ways to charge all of your stuff, including an Apple Watch.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.