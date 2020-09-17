Amazingly, in 2020, nobody can stream music from Spotify using their Apple Watch. Or, should I say, most people can't. But a lucky few can after Spotify started to test the feature with a limited number of listeners.

We don't yet know who has access or why they were chosen, but it doesn't seem to be related to any kind of beta version of the Spotify app itself. Instead, users just seem to be having the feature appear on their watches alongside a blue tag that says "Beta".