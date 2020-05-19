What you need to know
- Stanford is making its 'Developing Apps for iOS' course available online.
- CS193p explores the fundamentals of building apps for iPhone and iPad and was taught at the university in the Spring of 2020.
- Lectures will be made available online, two per week, via YouTube.
Stanford University has announced that it will make its 'Developing Applications for iOS' course available online via YouTube.
In an announcement on its website the institute stated:
The lectures for the Spring 2020 version of Stanford University's course CS193p (Developing Applications for iOS using SwiftUI) were delivered to our students in an on-line fashion due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Stanford is in the process of making those on-line video lectures available to all (two per week) via YouTube. This website was set up to give everyone access to the supporting material that was distributed to students during the quarter (homework, demo code, etc.).
The first two lectures of the series, Course Logistics and Intro to SwiftUI and MVVM and the Swift Type System are now available on YouTube, complete with readings and assignments, which it says are "absolutely essential to learning the material in this course." Stanford says that the material has not been developed or vetted by Apple, so don't take it as gospel. However, they note that "we've done our best to understand this technology ourselves in the short time it has been out and then share what we've learned."
Apple announced SwiftUI along with ARKit 3 and new Xcode Tools in June of 2019 stating:
Apple today unveiled several innovative technologies that make it dramatically easier and faster for developers to create powerful new apps. SwiftUI is a revolutionary development framework that makes building powerful user interfaces easier than ever before.
So if you've ever been curious about iOS app development, or would like to add a Stanford coding course to your resume, check it out!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Facebook Shops is a brand new tool designed to help businesses
Facebook has announced a new e-commerce tool, Facebook shops, to help business owners set up an online store for both Facebook and Instagram at no cost.
Apple's 2020 Pride faces are available and here's how to find them
Apple's Pride celebration rainbow designed watch faces are now available in watchOS 6.2.5.
This Apple Watch Series 6 concept is a bezel-free beauty
All the talk is about new iPhones later this year, but Apple Watch Series 6 could still be a big release for Apple. This concept whets the appetite nicely.
Find a band that goes with your Gold Apple Watch
Not just any band goes with the Gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best of the best just for you.