iMore Score 4 Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge just opened up at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California at the end of May, and it's definitely a sight to behold if you get a chance to explore the land. It's Disney's most ambitious and immersive themed land yet, and after getting to experience it for myself on opening day, I will say that you'll forget you're in Disneyland while you're visiting Batuu and Black Spire Outpost. Until June 23, you will need a reservation to access the land, and starting June 24, it will be a free-for-all. The reservation system is smooth and streamlined, but you only get four hours to explore the land. The three most popular things to do are Oga's Cantina (the first place besides Club 33 to serve alcoholic drinks inside Disneyland), Savi's Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers, and Droid Depot. The lines for these three, in particular, get long rapidly, and for Oga's Cantina and Savi's Workshop, the line even gets cut off after a certain amount of time because there are only so many spots available. I managed to barely snag a spot for Savi's Workshop before it got full, so here's how that experience goes. Keep in mind that these lightsabers are ones that you custom make using four different styles, and they're quite hefty since they're made from mostly metal and not plastic (some components are plastic, but higher quality). Each lightsaber costs $199 before tax and about $215 with tax. There are no Annual Passholder discounts, unfortunately, and you must pay for your ticket before they let you in. With that in mind, make sure you're committed before bum-rushing your way to Savi's Workshop! It's a unique experience if you can find it

Once you enter Galaxy's Edge, it's definitely hard to find stuff because it's a brand new land, and everything isn't exactly marked in English. The only thing that was clearly labeled was Oga's Cantina all the way in the back near the Millennium Falcon, but everything else is a bit harder to decipher until you get closer. However, Savi's Workshop is a bit hidden on purpose. On the outside, Savi's just looks like a small junk shop with a blue banner (it resembles when Luke Skywalker holds up the lightsaber in the A New Hope poster). There's nothing on the outside that blatantly screams "you build lightsabers here!" But that's the point. Batuuians around this little shop will merely respond with, "Scrap. We deal in scrap. Perhaps we have the sort of scrap you're looking for," when you ask them where can build a lightsaber. While Batuu and the Black Spire Outpost are under the protection of the First Order, rebel allies and forces are planning their fight back against the Empire. That's why a shop that allows you to build lightsabers, the weapons of the Jedi, must remain hidden and out of sight. You'll need to pony up the credits to get your scrap

Again, you need to purchase a ticket to gain entry into Savi's Workshop. Once you find the building, you'll need to hurry to get into the line before the Batuuians close it off. When you get to the front of the line, you'll tell the cashier which of the four styles you want. After you paid for the transaction, you'll get a colored card that assigns you to a group, as well as a pin that symbolizes your chosen style. Here's a description of each available style from their website: Peace and Justice : Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy's former guardians.

: Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy's former guardians. Power and Control : Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored to be remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples.

: Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored to be remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples. Elemental Nature : Craft your lightsaber from special components born from the Force — an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones, and even Rancor teeth.

: Craft your lightsaber from special components born from the Force — an energy created by all living things, like Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones, and even Rancor teeth. Protection and Defense: Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect users with the ancient wellspring of the Force. The Batuuians will give you an approximation of when to come back with your card so that your group can go inside the workshop. This system is actually pretty nice, as you can go off and explore the rest of Batuu while waiting for your return time. When you return, there will be a grace period to allow everyone to come back on time. You'll end up waiting with your other fellow Builders, and the Batuuians that work at Savi's Workshop (Gatherers) will end up striking up conversations with you. Since Batuuians are completely in character to make the experience as immersive as possible, this is a good chance to chat them up. They'll tell you when they've noticed that you're always on your "datapads" (cell phones), and it's even fun to come up with your own character backstory because all of the Batuuians have their own, which is fun to listen to. Enter and forge your own legend Once Savi allows you inside, you'll enter an intimate space that features a U-shaped table in the center of the room. There are 14 spaces total, which means 14 workstations for Builders. If you are in a group, but the others aren't purchasing a lightsaber, they can still come inside with you to watch you build and create your own legend in the making. Savi and her crew of Gatherers do an excellent job of immersing you into the Star Wars universe here. She tells you of the legends of Obi Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and even Rey. However, she ends up telling you that these legends are from the past, and you are the future. The future of the galaxy rests on your shoulders!

As Savi goes on to explain the kyber crystals, which power and determine the color of your blade, the room goes dark, and the ceiling lights up with the four colors (Blue, Green, Violet, and Red) as she explains the legends who wielded them before you. Then close your eyes, and picture the kyber crystal in front of you. Once you're asked to open your eyes again, the Gatherers request that you choose the crystal that you envisioned. As they say, you don't choose the crystal, it chooses you.

As you pick out your kyber crystal, you'll insert it into the core of your hilt. You then choose two sleeves (one on the bottom and one on the top), one emitter, one pommel cap, and one set of activation plates and switches. All of the parts are neatly arranged in a tray, and every step is labeled, so you just follow along and do as the Gatherers tell you. These aren't plastic toys either—they're made of premium metal and have a nice weight and solid feeling to them. The Force was not at peak levels with me at the time, so I fumbled a bit when trying to insert my kyber crystal into the core of the hilt. Luckily, the Gatherers don't hesitate to help you out if they see you're having any sort of trouble with constructing your blade.

Watch it all come together

After you have constructed the hilt, the Gatherers ask that you place your hilt on the holder in front of you and step back. The Gatherers will then masterfully place your hilt into the crafting table by screwing it in. After Savi gives a short speech, you'll hear the voice of Yoda himself, and then your completed lightsaber is revealed. Savi instructs everyone to activate them and watch as every Builder gleefully waves their saber around. Savi once again tells you that you are the future and that it's up to you to forge your own path, your own legend, for future generations to hear. Before you leave, a Gatherer awaits at the door to give you a padded carrying case that you can sling over your shoulder. Considering what you just paid for the experience and lightsaber, it's only expected, though honestly, the carrying case isn't too much in terms of quality. Now, watch all of the future Jedis begin swinging their lightsabers in awe right outside of the workshop. Because let's make it obvious to the First Order that we're building lightsabers here, not just buying junk scrap metal.

Is Savi's Workshop worth it?