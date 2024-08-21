CIV 7 is coming to Mac on day one with these massive changes

This week Firaxis revealed the gameplay trailer for Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 and confirmed the title will be available on Mac from day one when it launches next year.

As you might have guessed, it's the seventh installation in the inimitable Civilization series, the popular 4X turn-based strategy series.

The game launches on February 11, 2025, and will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The early Steam listing where you can pre-order the game now includes confirmation that all three editions of the game will be available to Mac users. Unfortunately, there are no minimum or recommended spec requirements, but we'd bet our bottom dollar you'll need Apple silicon to run it.

The changes coming to Civilization 7

But what changes are coming to Civilization 7? As detailed by our friends at PC Gamer, there's a lot.

New features include navigable rivers, new narrative events, independent powers in place of barbarians, and the return of religion and natural disasters.

Leaders no longer have to match their civilizations and the game is now divided into three distinct (longer) ages.

Two of these ages, Antiquity and Exploration, climax with Crisis Events that force you to adopt Crisis Policies. Each time you enter a new age you can pick a new civilization, and there are new victory conditions.

Cities are now towns, and the mechanics to build and grow them are a lot different. Units for fighting and exploring operate differently, and there's a new type of unit called a Commander.

Not an exhaustive list by any means, but this should give you some insight into how ambitious the new CIV 7 is. Civilization 5 was one of the most popular titles in the series but 6 is generally not considered to be as good.

You can decide for yourself on Mac starting in February 2025.