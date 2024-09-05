Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC gaming disaster is just one more reason to buy a Mac — here’s what happened this time

If you were hoping to game with a new Copilot+ PC from Microsoft, we've got bad news.

The Wall Street Journal has run tests on over 1,200 games using these new PCs and has found mixed results, which seem to come down to the Snapdragon-X chips inside the new Copilot+ machines. For years, Windows has run on x86 chips from Intel and AMD, but Snapdragon runs on ARM, a different architecture than x86. ARM is also what powers Apple silicon chips, found in all of the best iPhones, iPads, Macs the company currently offers.

If you need to run an app that can only run on an x86 chip, both Apple and Microsoft offer a 'translation' layer for their ARM-powered operating systems to make this possible, respectively called Rosetta 2 and Prism. These tools allow apps like Adobe Photoshop and Zoom to run on machines like Copilot+ PCs. However, Apple has already gone one step further by introducing its Game Porting ToolKit (GPTK) back in 2022. This enables a vast library of games to run on the Mac through a Windows translation layer. Enthusiasts have even developed apps like Whisky to let users play their Windows games on Macs, and the results have been impressive, with games like Metal Gear Solid V running at full speed on M1 Macs.

When it comes to Microsoft's Prism layer, however, the results are the opposite. In response to the Journal's findings, Microsoft commented: "We are committed to making a quality gaming experience. Players who want a high-performance native gaming experience may choose an alternate PC optimized for gaming.”

So there you have it folks — if you want an ARM-powered computer that handles gaming well, buy a MacBook.

Why Whisky is still one of my best Mac apps — iMore's take

(Image credit: Future / iMore)

Back in 2023, I came across Whisky and ever since, I've been using it to play games from my Steam library on my M1 Pro MacBook Pro that I couldn't previously run. Titles such as Resident Evil 3, Dark Souls, and Tomb Raider Remastered can all be played on my Mac thanks to Whisky.

I use it every week, and I'm constantly amazed that this is all done by translating Windows games to run on a Mac thanks to Apple's Game Porting ToolKit. That being said, rumors are suggesting that an M4 MacBook Pro could debut in November. I can't help but wonder how this new chip will handle the games I've been playing through Whisky.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For me, Whisky stands out as one of the best Mac apps you can use on Apple's computers, and it highlights how well the company ensures compatibility with apps and games that can't yet run natively on its platforms.